Chiefs DT Chris Jones Slides Down Rankings for Contradicting Reasons

Chris Jones is the Kansas City Chiefs‘ oldest player on defense.

Now at the age of 32, Jones is entering his 11th professional season after being selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has put together a Hall of Fame worthy career, earning six All-Pro and seven Pro Bowl selections. Jones has been instrumental to the Chiefs’ success, helping lead them to three Super Bowl titles.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Chris Jones Slides Down ESPN’s DT Rankings

ESPN is rolling out their positional rankings over the next two weeks, which are determined by NFL executives, coaches, and scouts. When they got to the defensive tackles on Thursday, it was revealed that Jones fell from No. 2 on 2025’s list to No. 4 in 2026. Ahead of him are Leonard Williams, Jeffery Simmons, and Jalen Carter.

“Jones is heralded as an all-time Chief, and for good reason. He has made seven consecutive Pro Bowls and has had back-to-back-to-back All-Pro nods (2022 to 2024). But 2024’s top defensive tackle has slipped in the voting for the second consecutive year, which can be expected after 10 years in the league at a demanding position. Jones still posted a 18.9% pass rush win rate — tops among defensive tackles — and 7.0 sacks in 2025. He led the league in pass-rush wins when double-teamed (22) and led interior linemen in pressures (45). Some evaluators thought Jones’ 728 snaps played in 2024 were too many and that Kansas City would benefit from reducing that number slightly to keep him fresh. Well, he played 762 snaps in 2025.”

Jones falling to No. 4 despite leading the position in pass rush win rate, and pass rush wins versus double-teams, doesn’t make much sense. He also posted four more sacks and 15 more quarterback pressures than Carter. An anonymous NFL coordinator stated that Jones doesn’t make quite as much of an impact as he used to.

“He’s still a guy you have to game-plan for, but you don’t feel him as much as you used to. He’s been one of the best for a long time.”

Things Should Open up More for Chris Jones in 2026

Jones’ statistics haven’t been as eye-popping over the last couple of seasons, thanks in large part to lack of quality help. Guys like Charles Omenihu, Mike Pennel, and Derrick Nnadi all lost a step and didn’t make much of an impact. All three of those players are gone, and have been replaced with young, athletic talent.

The Chiefs selected Peter Woods in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. His high motor and athleticism is reminiscent of Jones when he first entered the league. During mandatory minicamp, Jones stated he has already been impressed by Woods, and believes he will make an immediate impact.

“He’s a big guy,” Jones said. “He’s strong. He’s a young bull, man. He’s got so much potential with his skillset. He’s still improving. It’s good to get that type of talent in the building. We can utilize him in a lot of ways. He played (defensive) end, he played nose (tackle), also played 3-tech. That versatility, we definitely can utilize it in the schematics everywhere in Steve Spagnuolo’s defense.”

Not to be forgotten is second-year man Omarr Norman-Lott, whose rookie season got cut short when he tore his ACL in Week 7. Norman-Lott flashed plenty of potential before going down, and could put it all together in 2026 if he remain healthy.

Finally, one of Kansas City’s notable free agent acquisitions was Khyiris Tonga, who was apart of a vicious New England Patriots defensive line that led the team to the Super Bowl last year. Tonga and Jones have already hit it off.

“I am pumped to be able to come in and play next to Chris,” Tonga said. “I just met him for the first time [today] in the weight room, and he looks pretty mad about last season. I’m excited, I can’t wait to be able to help him out, and be able to help out the defense as much as I can.”