Ciara and Russell Wilson Share Exclusive Photos from Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding

Ciara and Russell Wilson joined a host of other celebrities and athletes to celebrate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as they tied the knot this weekend.

The longtime NFL quarterback and his singer wife shared a picture from before the Kelce-Swift nuptials, earning some attention and adding to the influx of photos that have emerged from the relatively secretive day.

Ciara Shows Off Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Wedding Outfit

Ciara took to Instagram this week to share some photos of the outfits she and Wilson wore for the wedding, along with a caption giving a nod to the newlyweds.

“A NighTT For Lovers,” Ciara wrote, referring to the “TnT” nickname that Swift and Kelce adopted at their wedding.

The couple posed together in a series of images, with Ciara showing off her black dress and Wilson wearing a traditional suit.

As SI.com noted, Ciara also had a big role in Kelce and Swift’s big day.

“Ciara also had a special guest performance at the wedding celebration as well as reportedly led some late night karaoke fun,” the report noted. “The day after the wedding, Ciara and Wilson hosted good friends Vanessa and Natalia Bryant at their East Coast home for some fun in the sun and pool for Independence Day where Ciara crushed a USA outfit.”

The report added that Ciara has spent plenty of time at Madison Square Garden in the last few weeks.

“Ciara and Wilson have been to MSG a lot to root on the champion Knicks where Ciara recently posted her fandom to the team after winning it won the first championship in 53 years,” the report noted. “Don’t forget about the time she danced and posed with the Knicks cheerleaders, and then matched Jelly Roll at the arena in a denim fit where she took a picture with him.”

Many other celebrities have shared pictures from the wedding, including many other from the NFL and other sports. Kelce and Swift have maintained secrecy around the ceremony itself, with no official pictures yet released and no images from inside Madison Square Garden for the Friday ceremony.

Russell Wilson Hangs Up His Cleats

It’s been a very eventful offseason for Wilson as well, with the longtime NFL star announcing his retirement. He took to Instagram to reveal that he would be leaving the sidelines and joining the CBS Sunday NFL pregame show.

“As I enter this next chapter with CBS Sports and ‘The NFL Today,’ I’m so blessed to continue doing what I love most — being around the greatest game in the world,” Wilson said in his video announcement.

Wilson showed his appreciation for the teams he played for, especially the Seattle Seahawks and then-head coach Pete Carroll.

“Thanks for taking a chance on a young, 5-11 Black kid from Richmond, Virginia, that was told he was too small to ever make it in the NFL,” Wilson said.

Kelce also considered retirement before deciding to come back to the Chiefs, signing a new three-year contract that would give him the chance to re-evaluate after each season.

Kelce and Swift picked a quiet time in the offseason to tie the knot, giving the newlyweds several weeks off before the Chiefs start training camp at the end of July.