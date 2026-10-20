Chiefs Owner’s Son Knobel Hunt Reveals Girlfriend in Game Day Photos

The Kansas City Chiefs continued their dominant run after the early bye, defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 22-6 in Week 6.

The Chiefs are 6-0, the only AFC team that remains undefeated. Next up, they look to stay in the win column when they face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. One person who couldn’t be more happy with the team’s turaround this season, Chiefs co-owner and CEO Clark Hunt.

Fans can expect to see Hunt, and his wife, Tavia Hunt at Lumen Field in Week 7, along with their eldest daughter, Gracie Hunt, and her fiancé, Derek Green. The Hunt’s youngest daugther, Ava, is a student at SMU, and attends Chiefs games when she can.

The couple’s only son, Knobel Hunt, is also a regular at games. However, unlike his sisters, he keeps a very low profile and his social media accounts private. Therefore, fans immediately knew he was in a serious relationship when his girlfriend, Sia Hildebrand, posted photos of the couple at Arrowhead Stadium.

Who Is Knobel Hunt’s Girlfriend Sia Hildebrand?

Knobel, whose family has a net worth of $25.6 billion, per Forbes, is dating Sofia “Sia” Hildebrand, who graduated from University of Southern California in May.

During her time at USC, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta and worked as a media and marketing marketing intern for the baseball team. Sia graduated from USC Marshall School of Business with a degree in business administration and management, per her LinkedIn profile. She works at Morgan Stanley as a Wealth Solutions Associate in New York City.

Knobel, graduated from Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business in May 2025 and works as an investment banking analyst at J.P. Morgan., according to his LinkedIn profile.

Sia hard launched their relaitonship in a shared post on Instagram following the Chiefs’ win over the Chargers. She captioned the post, “weekend activities 🏈.”

While it’s unclear how Knobel and Sia first met, she’s already earned the Hunt’s family nod of approval. Tavia included Sia in her family photos from the Chiefs’ win over the Chargers (slide 3) and follows her on Instagram, along with Gracie and Ava.

The Chiefs owner’s wife commented on Sia’s post, “Hello beautiful!!😍 ❤️.”

Knobel Hunt’s Girlfriend, Sia Hildebrand, Used to Date Chicago Bears QB Miller Moss

This isn’t Hildebrand’s first high profile relationship. During her tenure at USC, she dated Trojans quarterback Miller Moss, who signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent his offseason.

Sia and Miller dated between 2023 and 2025. It’s unclear exactly when they broke up but she’s deleted all the photos from him on her Instagram page.