Insider: Chiefs Could Circle Back to Acquire 2-Time All-Pro WR on Trade Block

The Kansas City Chiefs are being linked to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who believes the Chiefs are a sensible trade destination for the veteran wideout.

“Doesn’t this kind of feel like a Kansas City Chiefs move a little bit? That they would capitalize on this and make this happen? This feels like that to me, but we’ll see,” Fowler speculated during ESPN’s “SportsCenter” on February 4.

The four other teams Fowler mentioned as potential suitors for Cupp were the Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, and Detroit Lions.

Before mentioning potential trade destinations, Fowler went into detail about what Kupp’s market could look like based on what the 31-year-old brings in terms of ability at this point in his career.

“The executives I’ve been texting with today do believe that Cooper Kupp will have a market because he’s quarterback friendly, he can make contested catches, is still the smartest guy on any field he steps on, and he is a hard worker that can set a tone with a new franchise,” Fowler explained. “But we might not be talking about a robust market because of the age, the declining production, some of the injuries, and then he’s due $20 million next year, $5.5 million of that is guaranteed. I don’t doubt that the Rams would eat some of the money to facilitate a trade, so that could certainly help matters.”

Chiefs Had Interest in Cooper Kupp at Trade Deadline

This isn’t the first time Kupp has been linked to the Chiefs. Ahead of the trade deadline on November 1, Kansas City had discussions with Los Angeles about Kupp, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

“The Rams and the Chiefs discussed Cooper Kupp, but the Super Bowl champs needed to trade with a team that was willing to take on a large chunk of the salary and didn’t want to give up high picks,” Russini wrote on October 23.

Instead of trading for Kupp, the Chiefs turned their attention to the Tennessee Titans and acquired veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins. In 10 regular season games played with the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, Hopkins registered 41 receptions on 59 targets for 437 yards and four touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

During Kansas City’s current playoff run, which has consisted of two games thus far, Hopkins has one catch on three targets for 11 yards.

Kupp finished the 2024 regular season with 67 receptions on 100 targets for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games played.

Rams Are Motivated to Move on From Cooper Kupp

After his third straight season of having missed at least five games due to injury and with a $29.7 million cap hit coming for the 2025 season, Kupp announced on February 3 that the Rams will attempt to trade him “immediately.”

“I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA,” Kupp wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Still, if there’s one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember.

“I have taken so much pride in playing alongside my teammates for the LA community, so thank you for embracing my family and making this such a special place for us.

“2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career. Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come. Love you guys..

“But coming for it all.”