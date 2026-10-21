Chiefs Announce Positive Update on Second-Year Linebacker

Amid lingering injuries across the offense, the Kansas City Chiefs announced some positive news of the defensive injury front.

The team have designated linebacker Cooper McDonald to return to practice from injured reserve on Oct. 21, per the team’s official communications.

Chiefs Designate Cooper McDonald For Return

“We have designated LB Cooper McDonald to return to practice.” The team wrote on X.

The former 2025 undrafted free agent made the 53-man roster to start the season, but has yet to pay a single snap on defense this season after injuring his knee in the season opener against the Denver Broncos back in Week 1 on a special teams play.

McDonald will compete with 2025 fifth round pick Jeffrey Bassa and 2022 UDFA Jack Cochrane to be the primary backup to starters Nick Bolton and Dru Tranquill.

Cooper McDonald Impressed as an Undrafted Rookie in 2025

Despite being an undrafted rookie last season, McDonald managed to make the final roster and became a core component on special teams.

Indeed towards the end of the season in the final two regular season games, the 25 year old even saw some playing time on defense at linebacker, where he earned a very respectable 60.7 grade from Pro Football Focus, including a 70.0 run-stopping grade.

The Chiefs will likely not rush him back too intensely this weekend as the Chiefs take on reigning Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, but expect the former TCU product to see significant time on special teams and potentially even on defense as a fill-in for Bolton or Tranquill in the coming weeks