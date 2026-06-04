Chiefs Hosting 1 of Their Former Starters on Free Agent Visit

The Kansas City Chiefs are continuously tweaking with their roster.

They have never shied away from bringing back former players who have familiarity with the coaching staff. That could be on the table once again, as ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Chiefs are hosting free agent cornerback L’Jarius Sneed on a visit Thursday.

L’Jarius Sneed Returning to Kansas City Chiefs Is Good for Both Parties

The Chiefs selected Sneed in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and he went on to have a productive four years in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s system. Sneed began his career as a slot corner, but shifted to the outside when the team drafted Trent McDuffie in 2022.

Kansas City traded Sneed to the Tennessee Titans in 2024 due to salary cap restrictions and concerns over his lingering knee issues. He signed a four-year, $76.4 million contract with the Titans when they acquired him. The Chiefs got a 2025 third-round pick for Sneed, which they used to select defensive end Ashton Gillotte.

Sneed couldn’t recreate the success he had in Kansas City with the Titans, allowing a passer rating of 107.7 in 13 games. He missed over half the 2024 season with a quadriceps injury. Although he returned in Week 1 of 2025, the quad injury was still impacting his performance, which ultimately led to him being shut down for the rest of the season in October. Sneed was then released in March.

If the Chiefs feel as though his knee issues are behind him and he can be a solid contributor, bringing Sneed back on a one-year “prove it” deal makes a lot of sense. He has proven success in Spagnuolo’s defense, and although K.C. has invested a lot in the cornerback group this offseason, they are still very young at the position. Sneed would make a great mentor for guys like Mansoor Delane, Nohl Williams, and Jadon Canady.

L’Jarius Sneed Recently Cleared of Legal Issue

Sneed was charged with aggravated assault in December of 2024 while at a car dealership in Texas in which shots were fired from a vehicle. However, last month Schefter reported that all charges against Sneed have been dropped, and he will not face conviction or admission of any kind.

Sneed had this to say on social media after being cleared of any wrongdoing:

“Been such a toll on me pass two years, the weight is finally off & tell that devil I’m coming back for everything he tried to still.”

It is unknown if the legal case played any part in the Titan’s decision to release Sneed, but it is now behind him and he can concentrate on proving to teams that he is healthy and can still be a valuable asset.

If the Chiefs do decide to bring Sneed back, he may not be a lock to make the 53-man roster ahead of the regular season. Delane and Williams project to be the top two outside cornerbacks, and K.C. has a logjam of nickelbacks. Sneed would compete with guys such as Kristian Fulton, Kaiier Elam, Melvin Smith Jr., and Kevin Knowles for depth.