Could the Kansas City Chiefs see one key piece return on defense?

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for their AFC Divisional Round against the Houston Texans, they announced a move last Friday that could force them to make a decision before their first playoff matchup.

The aforementioned move is the Chiefs placing defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu on injured reserve. The former USC Trojan had seen little time this season, appearing in only two games and recording four tackles.

We have placed DT Marlon Tuipulotu on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/4zlgNbL3MA — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 10, 2025

This move opens up one roster spot for the two-time defending champions, suggesting that one player could return this week. However, Kansas City has two players that fit the bill in wide receiver Mecole Hardman and cornerback Jaylen Watson.

The Chiefs have been without Watson since their Week 7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The third-year defensive back suffered a broken ankle, but in recent weeks has been active on social media, posting workout videos as he attempts to make a return.

#Chiefs CB Jaylen Watson putting in the work to try and make himself available for a Super Bowl run! 👀 📹: Paper.Cups | IG@FourGuysInABar @TalkPrimeTime @BowTieSports_18 @ChiefsInsider pic.twitter.com/PwJ8zm13G3 — Chiefs Blitz (@ChiefsBlitz) January 3, 2025

As for Hardman, the Super Bowl hero from a year ago, he was placed on injured reserve back in December and later underwent surgery on his knee. The former second-round pick has proven to be a valuable piece on both offense and special teams over his career.

The decision that lies ahead for the Chiefs is who do you activate? Both players 21-day practice windows were open before the regular season finale against the Denver Broncos.

Looking at the current active roster, the Chiefs need more depth in the secondary. Chamarri Conner has been battling a concussion but should be available next week. Factor in the struggles from Nazeeh Johnson, returning a starting corner in Watson would be a massive boost to the defense.

Before his injury, Watson allowed a completion percentage just north of 55 percent and a quarterback rating of just over 75 percent. The numbers come after playing 91 percent of defensive snaps. Watson not only played at a high level but was filling the void of L’Jarius Sneed.

As for the outlook at wide receiver, Kansas City has six active players at the position (Xavier Worthy, DeAndre Hopkins, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Justin Watson, and Nikko Remigio). With Xavier Worthy taking his game to the next level at the back end of the season and the return of Hollywood Brown, the offense looks as dangerous as ever.

If the Chiefs want their best shot at a three-peat, the answer is to bring back Watson and get the defense back to full health.