Creed Humphreys Announces Major Life Update As His Superstar Teammates React

Creed Humphrey is celebrating a major milestone away from the football field.

The Kansas City Chiefs center announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Ana Demmer in a series of Instagram posts shared on June 10 and June 11. The couple revealed that Humphrey proposed at Libations & Company, a cocktail bar in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

“The strongest invisible string there is, and will be — it’s you and me. Here, tomorrow, and forever 🤍,” Demmer wrote alongside photos from the proposal.

The announcement quickly drew reactions from some of the Chiefs’ biggest stars, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes React to Creed Humphrey’s Engagement

The engagement news prompted an outpouring of support from teammates and members of Chiefs Kingdom.

“Let’s gooooo!!! Congratulations!!! 🎉🎊,” Kelce commented on the post.

“Congrats!!!!!” Mahomes added.

Brittany Mahomes also shared her excitement, writing, “Congrats guys!!!!🫶🏼”

Chiefs teammates George Karlaftis and Trey Smith each offered simple messages of congratulations as well.

Humphrey and Demmer have become familiar faces around the Chiefs organization since making their relationship public following Kansas City’s Super Bowl LVIII championship season.

According to People, Demmer revealed in a September interview that the couple had been dating for several months before the Chiefs won their fourth Super Bowl title in franchise history. However, they chose not to publicly confirm their relationship until the team’s championship ring ceremony.

When the relationship became public, Demmer said the response exceeded expectations.

“Extreme love and support,” she told the outlet. “It was just a lot of people happy for us.”

Ana Demmer Embraced Life in Kansas City Alongside Humphrey

Since going public with their relationship, Demmer has become a regular presence at Chiefs games, tailgates and team-related events.

She told People that she enjoys using her social media platform to support businesses throughout the Kansas City area.

“If there’s anything I want to do, it’s to help the people of Kansas City,” Demmer said.

The couple also celebrated Humphrey’s long-term future with the organization after he signed a four-year contract extension with Kansas City in 2024.

“I am so passionate about my city and the people here and the businesses here,” Demmer said. “We’re always just gonna pray to be here, and we love this organization.”

Creed Humphrey Could Be in Line for Another Major Payday

While Humphrey is currently celebrating his engagement, attention has also turned toward his long-term future with the Chiefs.

The four-time Pro Bowler remains under contract through the 2028 season, but ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell recently predicted Humphrey could eventually reset the market for centers.

“[Graham Barton] might theoretically be joined in that 2029 class by Humphrey and [Tyler] Linderbaum, both of whom will be free agents after the 2028 campaign,” Barnwell wrote. “I would expect both players to be negotiating extensions in 2028, and between the two, most NFL observers believe Humphrey to be the better center.”

Barnwell highlighted Humphrey’s athleticism and importance to Kansas City’s offense.

“There are seemingly annual concerns about Humphrey snapping the ball too low on a regular basis, but his quickness and ability to block defensive tackles one-on-one make him an essential part of the Kansas City offense,” he wrote.

Barnwell added, “Barring a turnaround from Cam Jurgens in Philadelphia, I’d expect Humphrey to be the first center to approach $30 million per season on a new deal, with Linderbaum and Barton close behind.”

Humphrey has started all 85 possible games since joining Kansas City as a second-round draft pick in 2021. He has earned Pro Bowl honors in every season except his rookie year and has been named an All-Pro in each of the past two seasons.