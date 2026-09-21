Creed Humphrey’s Fiancée Celebrates Their Upcoming Wedding at Chiefs-Colts Game In Epic Fashion WATCH

Creed Humphrey’s fiancée, Ana Demmer, turned the Kansas City Chiefs‘ matchup against the Indianapolis Colts into part of her wedding celebration.

Demmer celebrated her bachelorette party at Arrowhead Stadium with friends who went all in on the Chiefs theme. In photos and videos shared on social media, Demmer dressed in a full white football uniform featuring Humphrey’s No. 52, while the rest of the group wore red versions of the Chiefs center’s uniform.

Demmer even added a helmet to complete her look as she walked down the stairs toward her friends.

“Minions, we are going to steal the moon,” she joked before the camera panned to the group waiting for her.

Once inside Arrowhead, Demmer traded the helmet for a short bridal veil as the group continued the celebration from a suite.

Creed Humphrey Gets a Pregame Surprise From His Fiancée & Friends

Demmer and her friends didn’t keep the celebration inside their suite.

The group waited for Humphrey as he came out of the locker room and headed toward the field. Wearing matching No. 52 uniforms, they surrounded the Chiefs center, jumped up and down, and posed with him for a group photo.

Humphrey appeared to enjoy the surprise, flashing the group an enthusiastic thumbs-up.

The women also posed for photos around Arrowhead Stadium while dressed as the three-time Pro Bowl center. One moment showed the group rushing toward the end zone in their matching uniforms.

The Chiefs-themed bachelorette party comes months after Humphrey and Demmer announced their engagement.

Humphrey, 26, proposed to Demmer, 28, at Libations & Company in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. They shared proposal photos on Instagram in June.

“The strongest invisible string there is, and will be — it’s you and me. Here, tomorrow, and forever 🤍,” Demmer wrote.

The announcement quickly received congratulations from some of Humphrey’s most famous teammates.

“Let’s gooooo!!! Congratulations!!! 🎉🎊” Travis Kelce wrote.

Patrick Mahomes added, “Congrats!!!!!”

Ana Demmer Opened Up About Her Life With Creed Humphrey

Demmer told People in June that she and Humphrey began dating several months before Kansas City’s Super Bowl victory in February 2024. They kept their relationship private until the team’s championship ring ceremony.

When they finally went public, Demmer said she received thousands of notifications but was greeted with “extreme love and support.”

“It was just a lot of people happy for us,” she said.

Demmer has since become a familiar presence at Chiefs games and team events. She has participated in the Humphrey family’s tradition of taking a shot of Fireball before entering Arrowhead and has attended gatherings with other Chiefs players and their partners.

She also told People how much she and Humphrey enjoy calling Kansas City home.

“I am so passionate about my city and the people here and the businesses here,” Demmer said. “We’re always just gonna pray to be here, and we love this organization.”