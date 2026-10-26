Cris Collinsworth Turns Heads With Unusual Praise of Patrick Mahomes

Cris Collinsworth has long been a fan of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but his praise during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks reached a new level.

Collinsworth attracted attention after praising Mahomes for his ability to recover from a critical third-quarter blunder, recovering a fumble after he lost the ball while taking a hit from behind. The announcer’s comments led to some criticism, with some noting that he overlooked the mistake by Mahomes that led to the play.

Cris Collinsworth Praises Patrick Mahomes for Near-Turnover

The Chiefs were driving while trailing 13-0 in the closing minutes of the third quarter. Mahomes scrambled on a third-down play and was hit from behind, losing the football.

The ball remained loose and bounced around, with Mahomes twice trying to secure it before finally gaining possession at the bottom of a pile of players. Watching a replay of the fumble, Collinsworth was impressed by the effort from Mahomes.

“What other quarterback is getting up twice to go get this football?” Collinsworth said.

Collinsworth’s comment led to plenty of criticism, with many finding it funny that he would find a way to praise Mahomes on a play where the Chiefs quarterback nearly turned over the ball.

“Cris Collinsworth waxing poetic for Patrick Mahomes recovering his own fumble,” noted Syracuse.com reporter Ryan Talbot, punctuating his comment with a laughing emoji.

“Only Cris Collinsworth could turn this boneheaded play by Mahomes into a compliment,” added Chat Sports.

Others noted that Collinsworth had little to say when Mahomes threw an interception.

Patrick Mahomes Struggled Against Aggressive Seahawks Defense

Mahomes didn’t have many highlights against the Seahawks, with the Chiefs offense failing to get much traction. It was the first time that the Chiefs had no red-zone drives in a game where Mahomes played, with the team scoring just 3 points.

Mahomes completed 19-of-33 passes for 165 yards and one interception, while running back Kenneth Walker III fell flat in his return to Seattle. The league’s leading rusher going into the week, Walker ran 14 times for 36 yards in the loss.