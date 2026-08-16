2 Chiefs WRs Make Strong Cases as Patrick Mahomes’ New Targets

The Kansas City Chiefs had too many roster concerns to address them all with big money signings in free agency or high draft picks, which left the wide receiver position a little squeezed heading into training camp. But after the team’s first preseason contest, a couple of newcomers continue setting themselves apart.

Fifth-round rookie Cyrus Allen has battled injury problems during his first offseason with the franchise, but showed up on Saturday, August 15 in what ultimately proved a loss to the visiting Los Angeles Rams. Andrew Armstrong, an undrafted free agent in 2025 who joined Kansas City this spring, also performed in a meaningful fashion.

Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports named both players among his group of Chiefs winners over the weekend.

“Andrew Armstrong is a name Chiefs fans may not know yet, but they’ll want to,” Goldman wrote. “He is a strong run and pass blocker. He had a play where he planted a Rams defensive back into the ground around the 50-yard line. That’s the type of play Kansas City doesn’t get enough of out of their receivers.”

Armstrong hauled in just one catch for 17 yards on Saturday, but also saw only one target. In other words, he made the most of his opportunities, which has also been a theme during training camp sessions over the last couple of weeks.

“Armstrong had a good summer and should be a top name to watch for end of WR room,” Jesse Newell of The Athletic wrote July 30.

Cyrus Allen Appeared Healthy After Leg Injury Earlier This Month

Allen, meanwhile, produced two grabs for 20 yards on five total targets over the course of the contest.

“It wasn’t the explosive type of game you might expect from a player with the amount of hype Allen had coming into it,” Goldman wrote. “I do feel, however, this was a strong first performance for the rookie wide receiver.”

Allen battled a shin injury earlier this month but played into the second half during his NFL preseason debut.

Patrick Mahomes Did Not Play in Chiefs’ Preseason Opener

One major difference for Allen and Armstrong once the regular season comes along, assuming either, or both, is getting significant playing time, is that Patrick Mahomes will likely be throwing them the football.

That was not the case on Saturday.

Backup QB Justin Fields went four-of-four passing, while rookie Garrett Nussmeier completed 13-of-19 attempts for 98 yards. Charles Oladokun, who filled in for an injured Mahomes late last year after Gardner Minshew also went out with injury, connected on 5-of-11 passes for 63 yards.

The Chiefs’ offense did not account for a touchdown in the game, either through the air or on the ground, but made good on four field goal tries on the way to a 20-12 loss.

Mahomes, who went down with an ACL tear in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers, appears still on track to be healthy enough for the team’s regular season opener against the Denver Broncos on September 14.