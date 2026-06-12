Former Chiefs Super Bowl LB Darron Lee Indicted on First-Degree Murder Charge

Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Darron Lee, a member of the franchise’s Super Bowl LIV championship team, has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his girlfriend, marking a dramatic escalation in a case that has drawn national attention.

The indictment follows months of investigation and significantly raises the legal stakes for the former NFL player, who now faces a potential sentence of life imprisonment or, if prosecutors elect to pursue capital punishment and secure a conviction, the death penalty in Tennessee.

A Hamilton County, Tennessee, grand jury returned the indictment on June 9, 2026, according to a Fox News report. Lee faces charges that he “did intentionally and with premeditation, unlawfully kill Gabriella Perpetuo,” according to the indictment text obtained by WRCB Local 3 News reporter Madison Sims.

Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp confirmed prosecutors dropped a separate tampering-with-evidence count to concentrate solely on the homicide. “We will focus solely on the murder of Gabriella,” Wamp said, as quoted by WRCB News. The case is eligible for capital punishment, but prosecutors say a decision on whether to seek the death penalty has not yet been made, according to an AL.com report. Lee remains held without bond pending his June 17 arraignment.

Lee’s Alleged ChatGPT Queries and the Crime Scene

Gabriella Perpétuo, a 29-year-old Florida woman who was reportedly Lee’s girlfriend, was found dead at a residence on Snow Cone Lane in Ooltewah, Tennessee, in early February 2026. The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma — findings that included severe brain injuries, a broken neck, widespread bruising, bite marks, and stab wounds on the legs, according to an Associated Press report.

At Lee’s bond hearing, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Det. Brian Lockhart testified that blood covered the staircase, handrails, walls and floors throughout the home, alongside shattered glass and cleaning supplies including bleach wipes — consistent, prosecutors argued, with an attempt to scrub the scene.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Lee exchanged dozens of messages with ChatGPT starting more than 12 hours before his 911 call, allegedly asking whether a fall could produce injuries resembling bruising around both eyes and stab-like wounds, and how to obtain medical help while avoiding a call to police. Lee told 911 dispatchers Perpétuo may have slipped in the shower, an account investigators found inconsistent with the physical evidence.

Lee’s NFL Career and Prior Criminal Record

Lee was the 20th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, selected in the first round by the New York Jets out of Ohio State, where he played on the Buckeyes’ 2014 national championship team. He played 58 games across five professional seasons with the Jets, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills before his career concluded following the 2020 season.

Court records reveal a documented pattern of prior criminal allegations. In 2023, Ohio police arrested Lee on domestic violence and assault charges, alleging he struck his mother repeatedly in the face and sent her to the hospital. He accepted a misdemeanor plea in February 2025 and was placed on two years’ probation. In October 2024, Lee was arrested in Florida after allegedly pointing a firearm at a man. He pleaded guilty in June 2025 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery. At the time of his Tennessee bond hearing, Lee was on active probation in both states and had relocated without approval from his probation officer.

Lee has denied the allegations against him in Perpétuo’s death. He remains presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.