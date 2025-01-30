Chiefs “Rigged” Claims Are Now So Bad, It’s Getting To Ex Ref’s Brother

The “NFL is Rigged” take is a tale almost older than time itself – well at least in the span of the existence of professional football.

But in recent years, with the Kansas City Chiefs‘ unending domination of the AFC; going now to five of the past six Super Bowls, winning three – and perhaps a fourth next Sunday; the calls have gotten louder and more persistent.

Various games have had former players, fans and media members believe that the Chiefs benefit from favorable refereeing decisions in the playoffs. And this was fully on display last weekend where Kansas City received a very generous ball spot on 4th down to turn the ball over from the Buffalo Bills, that resulted in a KC touchdown to go 29-22 ahead.

Blandino Rejects Claim That NFL Is Rigged

Amidst this latest drama; during which some fans have even vowed to boycott the Super Bowl; notorious names in the officiating world, such as former referee and current Fox Sports rules analyst, Dean Blandino, have come out in opposition to these “rigged” claims.

“Do teams get breaks at times? They do,” Blandino notes, via TMZ, “And not every call is right. And sometimes that happens – I think it evens out over time. But me watching it, I don’t see these games and say, ‘Oh god, the Chiefs are getting all these calls.’ These are close, close plays and they happened to go in the Chiefs’ favor on Sunday.

If there’s a room somewhere in the NFL offices where they were writing the script, they never invited me — and I was the head of officiating, I feel like I’d be a pretty important contributor to that.”

Blandino Reveals Shocking Fact About Brother

Per Mad Dogs Sports Radio, Blandino reveals that the widespread belief that the NFL is fixed in favor of the Chiefs has spread as far as…his brother.

“My brother who is convinced that the league is rigged, that is convinced that I signed an NDA . . . when I left the league office that I cannot tell anybody that it’s rigged.

We grew up in the same household, by the way. I said, ‘Listen, there’s no conspiracy. The officials — there’s too many variables, there’s too much going on. To me, it’s the hardest sport. When you think about football, with seven different officials, to say, ‘OK, I’m gonna rig this game’ or ‘the game is rigged from the league office down.’ The officials are just trying to get it right.”

It is a fact that match fixing happens every single day in sports; mostly in smaller sports leagues in countries that have prevailing corruption; but the idea that the match result of a major NFL game is pre-decided by the commissioner or interested parties is very far-fetched.

Which owner, for example, would sign up to have a different team dominate the league at their own’s expense. It would be hard to imagine the Bills would have readily agreed to being forced to lose in four out of the past five years to the Chiefs, just to satisfy the league’s agenda.

And, as we all know, when things happen in the NFL, we often only see the events that fit our views of the world and biases – if multiple decisions had gone against Kansas City last weekend, and Buffalo had snuck through, no one would be saying anything.