Ex-Chiefs CB Attempting NFL Comeback After Gaining All-UFL Honors

NFL Media insider Tom Pelissero revealed on Wednesday, August 21 that cornerback Deandre Baker, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, has hired new representation as he seeks a potential return to the NFL.

Former #Giants first-round pick CB Deandre Baker, who last played in the NFL in 2021, has hired new representation @PetersonSports as he trains for a potential return. Baker played this past summer with the DC Defenders, earning All-UFL honors. He turns 27 next month. pic.twitter.com/GrOWaYHoV8 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 21, 2024

Baker, 26, entered the NFL as a first-round pick — 30th overall — of the New York Giants in 2019. After an underwhelming rookie season, Baker was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list and then was released by the Giants after he was charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm for allegedly taking jewelry and cash at gunpoint during a dice game in Miramar, Florida, in May 2020. However, all of the charges against Baker were dropped in November 2020.

The Chiefs signed Baker to their practice squad on November 19, 2020. He was active for two regular season games and two playoff games during the 2020 season. Baker participated in the team’s offseason program in 2021 and battled for a roster spot during 2021 training camp but was released on August 7.

Baker played for the DC Defenders during the UFL’s inaugural season this spring. His efforts on the field were good enough to earn him All-UFL honors for the 2024 season.

Andy Reid: Chiefs Might Settle for Committee at CB2

Through two preseason games, the Chiefs have yet to determine who their clear-cut second starting cornerback is.

Third-year CB Trent McDuffie is expected to mainly play outside but will likely slide into the slot in nickel packages. Third-year CB Joshua Williams is also capable of starting outside and is the frontrunner right now for the job thanks to his health.

Jaylen Watson was the frontrunner for the CB2 role heading into training camp but hasn’t played in the preseason as he continues to recover from offseason shoulder surgery. 2022 undrafted cornerback Nazeeh Johnson — who suffered a torn ACL in July 2023 — is competing for the CB2 role as well.

Because no player has separated themself from the pack, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is expecting a committee approach at the position when the regular season begins.