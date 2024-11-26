Ex-Chiefs WR Arrested on Suspicion of DUI After Catching TD on SNF

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, was arrested Monday morning by California Highway Patrol for suspicion of driving under the influence, per a news release obtained by NFL Media. The arrest was initially reported by TMZ.

Per the news release, “at approximately 5:13 a.m. officers assigned to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) — West Valley Area Office observed a white Dodge sedan traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on US-101 northbound, south of Tampa Avenue.”

When the officers stopped the vehicle and approached it, Robinson revealed his name and that he plays for the Rams.

“Officers observed signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment and Robinson was arrested,” according to the news release. Robinson was cited and then released to a “responsible party,” per the release.

Robinson, 30, has played in 11 games this season and has registered 26 catches on 50 targets for 384 yards and six touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference. He has already set a career-high in receiving touchdowns with six games remaining in the regular season and is on pace to set a career-high in receiving yards as well.

Robinson entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Chiefs in 2016. He played six seasons in Kansas City and then spent one season with the Baltimore Ravens before joining the Rams in 2023.

Just hours before being arrested, Robinson caught two passes for 15 yards and one touchdown during the Rams’ 37-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

Chiefs Defeat Panthers, Improve to 10-1

The two-time defending Super Bowl champions improved to 10-1 on the season with a 30-27 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 12.

Against the Panthers, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 27-of-37 pass attempts for 269 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran the ball five times for 60 yards.

Tight end Noah Gray was Kansas City’s leading receiver with four catches for a team-high 66 yards and two touchdowns. Veteran running back Kareem Hunt led the backfield with 16 carries for 68 yards.

Where the Chiefs struggled the most in Week 12 was on defense. The unit gave up 334 total yards of offense, allowed 19 first downs, and was only able to sack Carolina’s second-year QB Bryce Young two times.

After Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard scored a touchdown and the two-point conversion was successful with 1:46 left in the game, Mahomes worked his magic.

Kansas City’s superstar QB conducted a seven-play, 57-yard drive after the Panthers’ touchdown. The Chiefs’ final drive of the game included a 33-yard scramble by Mahomes, which put the offense at Carolina’s 21-yard line with 39 seconds remaining in the game. After the Chiefs drained the clock, kicker Spencer Shrader made a 31-yard field goal to give the two-time defending Super Bowl champions the victory.

X Users Reacted to Chiefs’ Week 12 Victory

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Kansas City’s slim victory over Carolina in Week 12.

“Hey, no matter how we won, let’s not forget that every opponent will do everything they can to beat the defending Super Bowl champion,” one person wrote. “We’ve got 10 wins and plenty of time to get healthy and ready for the playoffs!”

“Yes it’s a win. Again we beg and plead of you… y’all got work to do,” another person wrote. “The OL is a serious issue and needs to get fixed and now. Secondary is mess, penalties are killing us. This game should have been a blow out win.”