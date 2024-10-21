Ex-Chiefs WR ‘Perfect’ Trade Target for Injury-Plagued KC Team: Insider

With wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster sidelined for at least Week 8 and possibly longer due to a hamstring injury, there’s no longer a debate regarding whether or not the Kansas City Chiefs need to add to their wide receiver room. ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes former Chief and current Los Angeles Rams wideout Demarcus Robinson is an ideal trade candidate for Kansas City.

“I think in a perfect world it’s somebody like Demarcus Robinson, [a player] that knows the system and knows the quarterback,” Schefter said of who the Chiefs could add before the November 5 NFL trade deadline, via the Pat McAfee Show on October 21.

Before naming Robinson, Schefter explained that the Chiefs like to add players who are familiar with their system and quarterback. Schefter also said he doesn’t expect a “splashy” move by the two-time defending Super Bowl champions ahead of the trade deadline. Instead, Kansas City could add a “less heralded, more inexpensive” type of player and one that won’t require the team to give up substantial draft capital to acquire them.

What to Know About Demarcus Robinson

Robinson, 30, entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Chiefs in 2016. He spent six seasons with the team and accumulated 145 receptions, 1,679 yards, and 14 touchdowns in 97 regular season games played, according to Pro Football Reference. In 13 playoff games with Kansas City, he recorded 14 receptions for 220 yards and one touchdown.

After his six-year stint in Kansas City, Robinson took to free agency in 2022 and signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens. He then joined forces with the Rams in 2023 and has recorded 39 receptions, 569 yards, and five touchdowns in 21 regular season games played with the Rams.

Throughout his career, Robinson, who stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 202 pounds, has played 80.2% percent of his offensive snaps aligned out wide and 18.6% in the slot, per PFF.

Entering the 2024 season, Robinson was owed a $2.5 million base salary from the Rams for this season and will be a free agent in 2025, according to Over The Cap.

Chiefs Beat 49ers With Noah Gray as Leading Receiver

Smith-Schuster re-aggravated his hamstring during the first half of Kansas City’s Week 8 victory over San Francisco and did not return to the game. The Chiefs finished the game with tight end Noah Gray leading all pass-catchers in receiving yards (66) and tying fellow tight end Travis Kelce for the team lead in catches with four.

Despite the overall poor passing performance, which included just 154 passing yards and two interceptions for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the team’s run game kept the offense afloat. Veteran Kareem Hunt led the way with 22 rushing attempts, 78 yards, and two rushing touchdowns. In total, Kansas City rushed for 184 yards and scored four touchdowns against the 49ers.

Though a sound game plan and tremendous blocking up front led to a productive day on the ground for the Chiefs, a lack of talent in the passing game was a glaring weakness for Kansas City in Week 7.

The win for the Chiefs improved their record to 6-0, and the loss for the 49ers put their record at 3-3.