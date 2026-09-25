Chiefs Make Top Priority Against Dolphins Crystal Clear

The Kansas City Chiefs are in all-in on their preparations for the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.

With a win, the Chiefs will already have half their win total from 2025. Miami is in rebuild mode with first-year head coach Jeff Hafley, but have a lot of young and athletic talent that will be playing hard to get their first win of the season.

Kansas City Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo Is Zeroed in on Dolphins RB De’Von Achane

Arguably the Dolphins’ best player is fourth-year running back De’Von Achane. He possesses blazing speed, and is coming off a career high 1,350 rushing yards in 2025. While speaking to the media on Thursday, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo made it clear that limiting Achane is his top priority.

“With this team, the focus first has to be on the running back (Achane),” Spagnuolo said. “I think this back is legit. He’s the guy that can wreck the game because of his speed and where he can go. So, we’ve been heavy into stopping that.”

After a dominant Week 1 outing against the Denver Broncos, Kansas City’s defense struggled in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts. Running back Jonathan Taylor gave the unit fits, racking up 132 total yards and two touchdowns.

Chris Jones has upmost respect for Dolphins’ offense

Jones also talked with the media Thursday, and said he isn’t taking Miami’s offense lightly despite its early struggles.

“Achane is definitely a pillar of Miami’s offense,” Jones said. “They added Malik Willis as quarterback. He’ll put them in a good spot to be good this year. They started off rocky, but that’s a good offense. They’re young.”

The Dolphins have scored just 26 points through the first two games of the season. They didn’t get their first touchdown in Week 2’s game against the San Francisco 49ers until late in the fourth quarter. Miami ranks 26th in the NFL in total offense so far.

Achane has also struggled to start the season, averaging just 3.5 yards per carry. Quarterback Malik Willis is the only Dolphins player to record a rushing touchdown in 2026. This week is a golden opportunity for the Chiefs’ defense to get back on track.