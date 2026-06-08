Donna Kelce Has Adorable Reaction to Travis Kelce’s Latest Career Announcement

Travis Kelce is adding another title to his growing resume, and his mother, Donna Kelce, couldn’t be more excited.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end took to Instagram on June 7 to share a new video celebrating his role as a brand ambassador and investor with Six Flags. The clip showed Kelce opening a welcome package from the amusement park company, which included a gold pass granting access to every Six Flags location.

“The perks of the new job are pretty good. 🎢 Get your Season Pass and come ride with us,” Six Flags captioned the post.

While fans quickly flooded the comments section, one response stood out from the rest.

Donna Kelce’s Reaction to Travis Kelce’s Six Flags Announcement Wins Over Fans

Donna wasted no time sharing her excitement after seeing her son’s latest career milestone.

“Love your shirt!!! Can’t wait to ride!!! Lots of great memories…” she commented on the Instagram post.

The message immediately attracted attention from fans who have become familiar with Donna’s enthusiastic support of both Travis and Jason Kelce throughout their careers.

Donna explained in a recent interview with People that one of the keys to maintaining close relationships with her sons has been her willingness to travel to them rather than expecting them to visit her.

“I’ve been very fortunate because I worked most of my life to be able to travel,” Donna told the outlet.

She continued, “That’s the one thing I try as much as I can without being a pest. I try to show up.”

The mother of two added that she believes grandparents should take the initiative.

“If you want to see your kids, go visit them. Quit telling them, ‘Why don’t you come to my house?’ No, go visit.”

The Chiefs’ Super Star Tight End Celebrates New Role With Six Flags

The Six Flags partnership represents another major business move for Kelce.

Earlier this year, he announced an investment partnership involving Six Flags and hedge fund Jana Partners. At the time, Kelce highlighted his personal connection to amusement parks and family outings.

“Couldn’t pass up the opportunity to continue the tradition and make Cedar Point and Six Flags even more special for the next generation of families!” Kelce wrote on Instagram.

“Excited to partner with Jana Partners as an investor in Six Flags,” he added. “So crazy to even imagine this is real, but you gotta love it when life comes full circle.”

The announcement comes during a period of transition for Six Flags.

In March 2026, the company revealed plans to sell seven properties across North America as part of a larger strategic shift.

“Today, we’re sharing an important update about the future of Six Flags — one that strengthens our foundation, sharpens our focus, and supports long-term growth across our parks,” the company said in a statement.

Travis Kelce Balances Business Ventures and Football

While Kelce continues expanding his business portfolio, football remains a major focus.

The Chiefs signed the veteran tight end to a one-year contract, ensuring he will return for a 14th NFL season.

After months of speculation about his future, Kelce explained why he decided to keep playing.

Speaking on his podcast “New Heights,” Travis told his brother and co-host, Jason Kelce, he was motivated by how the previous season ended.

“Of course I don’t want to end my career not making the playoffs and not having one of the best years, definitely having a down year,” Kelce said.

He added, “I (expletive) hated the way that (expletive) ended last year.”

Kelce has also credited his wife-to-be, Taylor Swift’s work ethic, as an inspiration.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” he said their shared passion for their careers influenced his decision to continue playing.

“We share the same love for what we do,” Kelce said, adding that watching Swift continue to find “love and joy in what she does” has been motivating.