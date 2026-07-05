Donna Kelce Shares One Key Detail of Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Wedding

Even days after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot in a massive ceremony at New York’s Madison Square Garden, very few details — and even fewer photos and videos — have managed to leak.

But the mother of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end managed to share one important detail of the nuptials. While taking in the Macy’s 50th Fourth of July Celebration in New York City on Saturday, Donna Kelce was able to reveal one word that summed up the much-anticipated wedding.

Donna Kelce Sums Up Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Wedding

In an interview that Macy’s posted on its Instagram page on Sunday, Donna Kelce said she couldn’t give many exact details of the Kelce-Swift wedding, but did say

“I really can’t say a heck of a lot except it was magical, man, magical,” Donna Kelce said, later talking about how she used to take Travis and Jason Kelce to watch fireworks on Lake Erie.

People magazine has picked up some other details of the Kelce-Swift wedding, sharing a statement Swift’s representative about the Christian Dior Haute Couture that the couple wore.

“The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture,” the statement read. “They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom. This is the designer’s first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry.”

Another insider tol People magazine a bit about the sequence of events, with the ceremony officiated by actor and comedian Adam Sandler and guests then moving over to watch some special performances.