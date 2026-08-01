Travis Kelce Gets Message from Chiefs Teammate After Physical Appearance Draws Attention

The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping the 2026 campaign will be kinder to them than the 2025 campaign was, and while the front office was busy making upgrades this offseason, many of the players on the roster are returning to town from last year. That group includes superstar tight end Travis Kelce, who has been quite busy over the past few months, even though he hasn’t been playing football.

Over the offseason, Kelce ended up getting married to world-famous recording artist Taylor Swift, with their wedding being one of the most talked-about events of the summer. Now that the festivities are in the rearview mirror, Kelce is back at training camp preparing for the upcoming season with his teammates, and several of them, including linebacker Drue Tranquill, have taken note of his new physical appearance.

Drue Tranquill Gushes Over Travis Kelce

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Retirement rumors have swirled around Kelce over the past few years, and it’s not too hard to see why. Not only has he tied the knot with Swift, but he’s also much older than he was at the beginning of his career. Kelce is set to enter his age-37 season, as he’s preparing for his 14th year in the pros, all of which have been spent with the Chiefs.

And yet, Kelce is still one of the most productive tight ends in the league. He isn’t necessarily the player he once was, but Kelce still suited up for all 17 games last year, catching 76 passes for 851 yards and five touchdowns. That earned him his 11th-straight Pro Bowl selection, showing that even as he approaches the end of his time in the NFL, his consistency is still unmatched.

There’s been a lot of discussion surrounding what Kelce will be able to do after such a busy offseason, but he has been able to keep himself in remarkable shape in his mid-to-late-30s now. The work he’s done early in training camp has caught the attention of Tranquill, who joked that Kelce’s marriage to Swift is helping him stay young.

“He looks young, looks spruce,” Tranquill said of Kelce when speaking to reporters. “Looks like a guy who just got married. He’s looking good.”

Travis Kelce Set to Play Vital Role in Chiefs’ Bounce-Back Season

Kelce could have retired this offseason, and everyone would have understood, but now that he’s back, he’s going to play a very important role in the Chiefs’ offense once again. Kelce remains Patrick Mahomes’ most-trusted target in the passing game, and again, while he isn’t putting up the sort of huge numbers he was known for earlier in his career, he is the guy who helps keep this offense ticking.

If Kansas City intends on reemerging as a Super Bowl contender this season, it’s going to need Kelce to do what he’s been doing for the majority of his career: making big plays at a high rate. This could be Kelce’s final season in the NFL, so if it is, you can bet that he is going to look to go out with a bang.