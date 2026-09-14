Drue Tranquill Turns Every Chiefs Tackle Into $1,000 Pledge to Help Protect Children

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill is turning every tackle he makes during the 2026 NFL season into an opportunity to help children around the world.

Tranquill has teamed up with International Justice Mission for its “Freedom To Play” campaign. He will donate $1,000 for every tackle he makes this season, with the money helping fund rescue operations for children trapped in slavery and exploitation.

Several of Tranquill’s fellow Chiefs linebackers are also supporting the campaign. Jack Cochrane, Cooper McDonald, Cole Christiansen, Cam Jones and Jeffrey Bassa are joining the effort and encouraging fans to make their own pledges or one-time donations.

For Tranquill and his wife, Jackie, the cause hits particularly close to home as parents.

Drue Tranquill Explains the Heart Behind His $1,000 Tackle Pledge

Tranquill said he wants children to have the opportunity to grow up in a safe environment where they can enjoy being kids.

“As parents, Jackie and I know how important it is for every child to grow up safe and free to simply be a kid,” Tranquill said. “We’re trying to give hope back to people who have lost hope, and we need people to show up and fight for freedom.”

According to IJM, an estimated 50 million people around the world live in modern slavery, with children accounting for one in four of them. Children can face forced labor, trafficking and other forms of exploitation.

The “Freedom To Play” campaign is designed to connect the Chiefs linebackers’ role on the football field with the work being done to protect children. Tranquill’s $1,000-per-tackle commitment will allow his production throughout the season to directly increase his contribution to the campaign.

International Justice Mission director Mark Herzlich praised Tranquill and his wife for using his NFL platform to support the effort.

“Drue understands that athletes have an extraordinary opportunity to turn what happens on the field into something that reaches far beyond it,” Herzlich said. “We’re grateful to Drue and Jackie for inviting fans into this work and showing what can happen when people use their platform to help make freedom possible for others.”

Chiefs Teammates & Fans Can Join Tranquill’s ‘Freedom To Play’ Campaign

Tranquill isn’t limiting the campaign to his own donations.

Fans can follow the Chiefs’ tackles and defensive takeaways throughout the season and track the campaign’s pledge total through International Justice Mission. They can also make their own pledge or contribute a one-time gift.

Supporters who join the campaign will have opportunities throughout the season to receive autographed gear, along with a chance at a larger prize.

Tranquill also plans to represent International Justice Mission later in the season through the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” initiative.

The campaign begins as Tranquill and the Chiefs prepare to open their 2026 season at home against the Denver Broncos.