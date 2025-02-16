Eagles Player Punished for ‘Violent’ Act Against Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

Hi, Subscriber

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
One Philadelphia Eagles player is being punished for "violent gestures" against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Each Saturday during the NFL season, the league hands out some gameday fines that punish players who made moves on the field that require more discipline than just a flag. Now, the NFL is handing out a punishment for one Philadelphia Eagles player who they deemed carried out a “violent gesture” at Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the Super Bowl.

It’s worth noting that the fines are for a good cause, as they’re donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation to “support legends in need,” as well as the NFL Foundation to “further support the health, safety and wellness of athletes across all levels.”

Super Bowl LIX Punishments

The good news is that the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t receive any fines for their appearance in Super Bowl LIX. But, the NFL’s takedown of players celebrating with “violent gestures” on the field is continuing for the big game.

The NFL has announced that Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt has been fined $5,690 for unsportsmanlike conduct, and the league is calling it a “violent gesture.”

Those watching the game likely remember this on field incident. After a sack of Mahomes, Hunt made a gesture mimicking an archer shooting a bow and arrow, which, of course, stands for the Chiefs. Even though Hunt didn’t direct the gesture at Mahomes or any Chiefs player, and it may not have seemed violent in nature, the NFL has often fined players for on field celebrating that looks like shooting a gun, shooting an arrow or anything that looks violent at all.

While Hunt is being fined, the officials didn’t flag the play during the game. It could have resulted in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Also, Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo celebrated with Hunt during the incident, but he didn’t get fined.

Aside from the fine, Hunt had a solid showing in the playoffs, notching 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks in the postseason.

Another Fine for Acts Against Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Hunt isn’t the only one in trouble with the NFL. The league also handed Eagles defensive lineman Milton Williams a $14,069 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct during the game. This fine also had to do with a Mahomes incident.

During the play in question, Williams robbed Mahomes of the ball during a sack with about 10 minutes left to play in the game. Williams celebrated the move by dunking the football over the crossbar, which quickly drew a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct. The official fine is for unsportsmanlike conduct with the use of a prop for a celebration.

On the brighter side of things, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce didn’t get fined for what appeared to be a confrontation with Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis during the game or his other confrontation with Jalen Carter. Kelce has been fined twice by the NFL in the past few weeks for actions on the field, so he’s likely happy to avoid this one.

The Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl win on Friday, February 14, with a parade on Broad Street and a spirited rally at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

