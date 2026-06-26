Travis Kelce’s Dad Shares Message on Taylor Swift as Wedding Speculation Grows

Travis Kelce’s father is sharing some love for Taylor Swift as the couple gets ready for their long-anticipated wedding.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his music superstar fiancée are rumored to be married sometime in the coming days, though both have been tight-lipped on details. As the speculation grows, Ed Kelce is giving a ringing endorsement to his future daughter-in-law.

Ed Kelce Calls Taylor Swift ‘Truly the Girl Next Door’

Speaking to Fox 29 Philly about the upcoming wedding, Ed Kelce shared that he is growing excited about the coming nuptials. While he did not give any more insight into where or when it will take place, Kelce did gush over Swift.

“I am super excited,” Ed Kelce said. “She is a sweetheart. That is truly the girl next door.”

After the 2025 passing of his girlfriend, Maureen Maguire, Ed Kelce shared a story about the first time he met Swift — and needed some help remembering the pop superstar.

“When Travis has a lot of friends coming into town to go to the game, everyone meets at his house, although he’s not there… They have a shuttle that comes and picks everybody up and takes them to the game,” Ed told Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan, adding that it was difficult to remember the names of everyone with his son.

“And Taylor comes in, walks in with a security guard and I look at her… and I had my girlfriend with me and I mention to Maureen, ‘Oh, my God, I know this kid but I don’t know what her name is.’ Geez, you know, like a real idiot.”

Ed Kelce shared that Maguire helped him connect the dots.

“‘You don’t know her? This is Taylor Swift, you idiot,’ ” Kelce recalled his girlfriend told him.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Wedding Details Remain a Mystery

As Fox News noted, Ed Kelce has been generous with details about the couple in the past, including details of how his son popped the question last year. But no one in the family has given hard details about the wedding, leaving fans and reporters to piece together clues.

The report noted that a permit application was filed to close streets outside Madison Square Garden from July 2 to July 4, with some of Kelce’s teammates on the Chiefs making accommodations at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square for July 3.

“Winick Productions also filed a permit with New York City’s Street Activity Permit Office to set up a tent or canopy outside MSG. The prominent event planning company has produced large-scale red carpet events, according to The New York Times,” the report noted.

There had previously been reports that Kelce and Swift would get married at a posh venue near the singer’s home in Rhode Island, though they reportedly backed off those plans. Others have speculated that the Madison Square Garden plans are a smokescreen to hide their true wedding plans.

The rumored wedding date would allow Kelce to return to the Chiefs for the start of training camp, scheduled for the end of July.