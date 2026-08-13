Chiefs Sign Super Bowl Champion Emmanuel Ogbah, Cut Rookie CB With $247K Guarantee

The Kansas City Chiefs officially brought back a familiar defensive lineman Wednesday while moving on from a rookie they made a significant financial commitment to following the 2026 NFL draft.

Kansas City announced the signing of veteran defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, completing a reunion that had been reported Tuesday pending a physical. To create a spot on the 90-man roster, the Chiefs released undrafted rookie cornerback Bryce Phillips, according to Chiefs Digest’s Matt Derrick.

The decision comes just days before Kansas City opens its preseason schedule against the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 15.

Chiefs Sign Emmanuel Ogbah After Steve Spagnuolo Teased Reunion

Ogbah, 32, returns to Kansas City for his second stint with the franchise.

The former second-round pick recorded 5.5 sacks in 10 games for the Chiefs during the 2019 season before suffering a season-ending pectoral injury. Although Ogbah couldn’t finish the season on the field, he was part of the Kansas City team that won Super Bowl LIV.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo discussed Ogbah on Tuesday while the veteran still needed to complete his physical.

“Yeah, I always had an affection for E,” Spagnuolo said. “It was disappointing the one year we had him in 2019. I thought he was really coming on and then he got hurt, and then we didn’t have him at the end of the year. But I’ve always periodically been in touch with him. We’ve got to get through the physical and all those other things but if he’s part of our group, I’ll be excited about that.”

Ogbah attended training camp Tuesday but did not participate in practice. With the signing now official, the veteran gives Spagnuolo another experienced option on Kansas City’s defensive front.

Chiefs Release Bryce Phillips Months After $247,000 Guarantee

Making room for Ogbah meant the Chiefs had to part with Phillips only months after making a sizable investment in the undrafted rookie.

NFL reporter Cory Kinnan reported in April that Kansas City signed the former San Diego State cornerback with $247,000 guaranteed.

“Source: San Diego State CB Bryce Phillips is signing with the Chiefs for $247,000 guaranteed,” Kinnan reported on X.

Phillips recorded 34 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss during the 2025 season.

Louisiana Sports Net described the 6-foot, 195-pound Phillips as a “physical perimeter corner” and reported that he allowed only 44.9% of the passes thrown in his direction to be completed in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus. Phillips also posted a 5% missed tackle rate and allowed just 29 yards after the catch.

He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds and recorded a 37.5-inch vertical jump at his pro day.