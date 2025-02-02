Hi, Subscriber

Former Chiefs OC Re-Enters NFL After One Year in College Ranks: Report

  • 8 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Eric Bieniemy, the former offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs and most recently was the OC for UCLA, was hired by the Chicago Bears to be their running backs coach, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports on February 1.

Bieniemy spent ten seasons with the Chiefs. His first five seasons with the team were as a running backs coach, and the final five seasons were as an OC. Bieniemy’s first season as Kansas City’s OC was also quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘s first season as a full-time starter in 2018 in which he threw 50 touchdown passes.

With two Super Bowl titles under his belt, Bieniemy joined Ron Rivera’s staff with the Washington Commanders as their OC and assistant head coach in 2023. After Rivera was fired in 2024, Bieniemy joined the UCLA staff as an associate head coach and OC.

Bieniemy will now be working under new head coach Ben Johnson and will inherit a running back room that currently has two players under contract for the 2025 season: D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson.

X Users React to Eric Bieniemy Joining Bears

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to the Bears hiring Bieniemy as their running backs coach.

“Interesting mix and perspective to the coaching staff for the Bears,” one person wrote. “You cannot ask for a better running back mentor who will hold that unit accountable while also providing some philosophical insights from his days with Andy Reid within Ben Johnson’s offense.”

“Bears fan married to Chiefs fan living in KC opinion: Hard [expletive] mentality. Holds players accountable. Did not call plays in KC though. Noticeable offensive production drop off when he left (also could be Tyreek Hill). I like this hire for the position. I’m just a rando though,” another person wrote.

Patrick Mahomes on Influence from Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan

Whether it’s putting his body on the line or overall changing how he plays, Mahomes has proven during his eight-year career that he will do whatever it takes to win. That’s why he has been grouped with the likes of NBA legends Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, who had killer mentalities when it came to winning.

Speaking to the media on January 30, Mahomes was asked how much Bryant and Jordan have influenced him during his career.

“I think more than anything is you see the competitors that they are (Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan) is that they’re going to do whatever it takes to win,” Mahomes explained. “That’s what you have to be in order to have success in professional sports is a competitor, someone that’s going to put in the work every single week and watching them and listening to the things that they talk about, that’s helped shape my career on how I have to work. Obviously, it’s a long way still for me to go to be mentioned with those guys but I’ll try to do whatever I can to be close enough as I can be.”

Mahomes can further cement his legacy among professional sports’ greatest athletes by winning a third-straight championship.

Super Bowl LIX between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will take place on Sunday, February 9 at 5:30 p.m. Central Time and will be available to watch on FOX.

Devon Clements covers the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts for Heavy.com. A New England native who has covered the NFL since 2017, his previous bylines include USA Today's Sports Media Group and Sports Illustrated. More about Devon Clements

Read More
,

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Swayze Bozeman's headshot S. Bozeman
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Cole Christiansen's headshot C. Christiansen
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Jody Fortson's headshot J. Fortson
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Mecole Hardman's headshot M. Hardman
Peyton Hendershot's headshot P. Hendershot
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
DeAndre Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
D.J. Humphries's headshot D. Humphries
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Nic Jones's headshot N. Jones
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Steven Nelson's headshot S. Nelson
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Charles Omenihu's headshot C. Omenihu
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Mike Pennel's headshot M. Pennel
Samaje Perine's headshot S. Perine
Justin Reid's headshot J. Reid
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Spencer Shrader's headshot S. Shrader
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Keith Taylor's headshot K. Taylor
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Joe Thuney's headshot J. Thuney
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Josh Uche's headshot J. Uche
Montrell Washington's headshot M. Washington
Justin Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Carson Wentz's headshot C. Wentz
Tershawn Wharton's headshot T. Wharton
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy

Comments

Former Chiefs OC Re-Enters NFL After One Year in College Ranks: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x