Eric Bieniemy’s Wife Gets Critical Update from Chiefs as Coach Remains Away

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Eric Bieniemy appeared to take a major step forward after being shot earlier this week.

Mia Bieniemy was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after being shot at her Virginia home, with police later arrested the son of the Chiefs coach and a series of felony charges related to the shooting. Eric Bieniemy left the team just after the start of training camp to be with his wife, and head coach Andy Reid shared a positive update on her progress this week.

Mia Bieniemy Takes Step Forward After Shooting

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Reid shared that Mia Bieniemy was able to take a major step in her recovery.

“Andy Reid says Mia Bieniemy is out of the ICU and making progress,” noted reporter McKenzie Nelson in a post on X.

Reid added that Bieniemy would be staying with his wife while she recovered, taking an indefinite absence from the team.

“She’s doing great. She’s doing better and great from where she was, out of the ICU unit and making progress,” Reid said, via NBC News. “So, we’re happy about that. EB [Eric Bieniemy] is still with her and that part’s important that that stays in place.”

The Chiefs head coach had previously shared love for the Bieniemy family. The team brought back Eric Bieniemy to serve as offensive coordinator, a position he held with the team for several years before leaving.

“Our hearts go out to Eric Bieniemy. … Mia is stable, which is a plus,” Reid said, via the team’s official X account. “… We all love EB and you hate seeing those things happen. … Real life. You take care of that. She’s a saint, one of God’s good blessings. But things happen.”

Elijah Bieniemy was taken into custody within hours of the shooting and faces several felony charges.

“Elijah Zion Bieniemy, 27, of Ashburn, was arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and Discharge of a Firearm Inside of a Dwelling,” the police report added. “He was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he was held without bond. The investigation is ongoing, and there is not believed to be any threat to the public.”

USA Today reporter Ayre Pulli notd that Elijah Bieniemy is facing the possibility of decades behind bars.

“If convicted on all three charges as filed, Bieniemy faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 33 years in prison,” Pulli shared in a post on X. “He remains in custody, according to public court records, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.”

Elijah Bieniemy has a preliminary hearing scheduled on August 31.

Eric Bieniemy’s Return to the Chiefs Not Yet Clear

Reid hinted that Bieniemy was planning to return to the team at some point, saying he was keeping up on their work from afar.

“We stay in touch with him, keep him abreast of everything that’s going on,” Reid said. “He’s got the [practice session] tape, watching whatever spare time he’s got there.”

The team still has several more weeks before the start of the preseason.