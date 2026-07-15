Eric Stonestreet Shares Intimate New Details From Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Eric Stonestreet opened up about attending Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s private wedding at Madison Square Garden, revealing that the extraordinary celebration also felt surprisingly familiar.

The Emmy Award-winning “Modern Family” actor discussed the July 3 event during an interview with Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. Stonestreet attended the New York City wedding with his wife, Lindsay Stonestreet, after initially questioning whether the invitation was real.

The lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan also spoke about his friendship with Kelce and his belief that the Chiefs tight end and Swift are well matched.

Eric Stonestreet Thought the Wedding Invitation Could Be Spam

Stonestreet admitted that he and Lindsay were excited to receive an invitation, even though they initially worried it might not be legitimate.

“I’m not gonna pretend like we weren’t excited, and anybody that pretends like it’s not cool that you were invited is just dumb, and it’s just fake as far as I’m concerned,” Stonestreet told Chiefs Wire.

He also praised Charles Barkley for giving what he considered an honest reaction to the wedding.

“I did like Charles Barkley’s take on it, though. I found that very authentic, and I thought that was like classy and cool,” he said. “It’s just like I’m older. I don’t want to get dressed up, and I don’t want to go to New York, but I wish him all the best.”

Stonestreet said other people appeared less sincere when discussing whether they would have attended the high-profile celebration.

“But these other people that are saying, ‘Oh, I wouldn’t have wanted to go on anyway,’ or whatever. It’s like, whatever,” he added.

The actor and his wife proceeded carefully after receiving the invitation because they could not confirm it with anyone without risking a violation of the couple’s privacy rules.

“We were very excited. We thought it was spam, like everybody else,” Stonestreet said. “When we got the invitation, we were very careful. We couldn’t verify with anybody. We just had to trust it was real because I wasn’t breaking any rules, and Lindsay wasn’t either. But it was incredible.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Created Privacy Inside Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden was surrounded by security, curtains, tents and covered tunnels on the day of the wedding. Reports described black SUVs, Escalades, buses and Ubers arriving along 31st Street for approximately two hours.

Guests reportedly entered beneath a white tent, protecting them from public view as they made their way inside the arena.

Stonestreet defended the couple’s decision to hold their wedding at the famous New York City venue, saying it allowed them to celebrate without constant outside attention.

“I think that Travis and Taylor created a night for themselves and their guests that was special and unique in only the way they could,” he said. “I know they’ve gotten so much crap for doing it at Madison Square Garden, but show me another place where they could have a private moment like anybody else would deserve to have at a wedding, where they don’t have helicopters and hot air balloons and dirigibles floating over them trying to get video.”

According to Stonestreet, the unusual venue gave the couple the privacy they needed.

“So they did what they had to do to create a special night, and it was one,” he said.

Eric Stonestreet Reveals What Surprised Him About Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Although the setting was elaborate, Stonestreet said the event still felt like a traditional wedding centered on the bride, groom and their guests.

“Lindsay and I were both struck by how fantastical it was, but also how normal it was,” he said. “Given we’ve been to a lot of weddings where there are lots of things the bride does and lots of things the groom does, we just felt like they created a night that felt normal in these extraordinary situations. We were just happy for them.”

Stonestreet also spoke warmly about his longtime connection to Kelce and the way the football player treats his family.

“We’ve known Travis for a while. He’s great to our boys, he’s great to my mom, he’s great to my sister,” he said.

The actor said he became excited for both Kelce and Swift when their relationship began.

“When they started dating, I was just so excited for him,” Stonestreet said. “I was really excited for Taylor because I knew she had just met a guy she’d never met before.”

He added that his wife had followed Swift’s dating history more closely than he had, but he quickly recognized the connection between the singer and the athlete.

“I knew she had met her match and Travis had met his,” he said. “They’re perfect for each other, and just to be there and witness it and see the period to that sentence that started three years ago was just awesome.”

Stonestreet Teams Up With Patrick Mahomes for New Coors Light Campaign

Stonestreet’s interview with Chiefs Wire coincided with his appearance alongside Patrick Mahomes in Coors Light’s new “Mahomeses” campaign.

In the advertisement, Mahomes explains that league rules prevent him from personally promoting alcoholic beverages. He then introduces Stonestreet as an actor who can take his place.

“I’ve found the perfect actor for the job,” Mahomes says in the campaign.

Stonestreet appears dressed like the Chiefs quarterback and introduces himself as “your favorite football-throwing guy.”

“After a long day of playing football and being a star quarterback and running extremely fast, it’s nice to kick back with a Rocky Mountain cold Coors Light,” he says in the ad.

Speaking with People, Stonestreet praised Mahomes’ focus while they worked together.

“He’s good at his job for a reason,” Stonestreet said. “He’s detail oriented, and so he doesn’t change when it comes to acting. He’s there and present and ready to do what he needs to do and make it as great as it can be.”