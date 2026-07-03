Erin Andrews Spotted Arriving for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding

Erin Andrews took credit for helping Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spark their romance nearly three years ago, and now the sports reporter will see the two tie the knot.

Andrews was seen arriving in New York City for the anticipated nuptials of the Kansas City Chiefs star and his pop superstar fiancée. There is a large and star-studded guest list for the event, with many showing up the night before the wedding for the rehearsal dinner.

Erin Andrews Arrives for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding

As People magazine reported, Andrews was among a number of celebrities who showed up early to celebrate the couple at their rehearsal dinner.

“Guests were spotted arriving at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, July 2, for what is believed to be the famous couple’s rehearsal dinner,” the report noted. “Around 6 p.m., the couple’s celebrity pals — including Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff, Abigail Anderson, Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson, Greg Olsen and Aric Jones — were seen arriving at the venue for the festivities wearing sequined and jewel-tone dresses.”

A picture shared on X showed Andrews wearing a silver dress as she arrived near Madison Square Garden, where the wedding is reported to be taking place on Friday.

Andrews played an early role in helping the couple link up. She and co-host Charissa Thompson encouraged Swift, saying on their “Calm Down” podcast that she should hook up with their “friend Travis.”

“If you are looking for a guy, please try our friend Travis, he is fantastic,” Andrews advised Swift ont he podcast. “This is one, Taylor, I know we’re not the best of friends, we’re not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this, go on a date with this guy.”

Andrews later recounted her role in an appearance on the “Today” show.

“Travis had gone to the ‘Eras Tour.’ I guess he wanted to meet her — he made a bracelet with his phone number on it. Cute!” she said. “They didn’t meet up. He made a plea on his podcast that he’d like to meet her. So I saw it, I’m a huge fan of his, (I) work with him.”

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding May Have Already Taken Place

There had been speculation that the large-scale wedding at Madison Square Garden could be a smokescreen from the couple to hide their true wedding plans, and the New York Post’s Page Six suggested that the real nuptials already happened.

“Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have already wed ahead of their big Madison Square Garden bash, multiple sources exclusively tell Page Six,” the report noted. “The superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who have donated $26 million to charity before their lavish celebrations, are believed to officially be Mr. and Mrs. Kelce after saying ‘I do’ in private.”

The report added that the event at Madison Square Garden on Friday is really just a “huge party” for friends of Swift and Kelce to celebrate their wedding, which took place in a more intimate ceremony.