Ex-Chiefs Star Announces Retirement and Hollywood Aspirations

Since guys retire from the NFL at a young age, usually in their 30s, that leaves a lot of life left to pursue other dreams. While some NFL players retire and stay in the business by doing commentary or launching a sports-heavy podcast, others may want to escape the sports world entirely and start a fresh career. After living and breathing football for years, it makes sense that one would want a change.

One former Kansas City Chiefs player is doing just that. He announced his retirement on Saturday, June 7, and has aspirations beyond the NFL world in his next career.

Former Kansas City Chiefs Player Hangs Up the Towel

The player who caught the first touchdown pass thrown by then-rookie Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium on September 23, 2018, has announced that he’s retiring.

Former Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley announced his retirement Saturday, after a decade in the NFL.

Conley, out of Georgia, was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft. He took to Instagram to share the big news. He actually said that he predicted he would play in the NFL for 10 years when he was a child.

“When I was a kid I wrote down a set of goals. On that list was ‘Play 10 years in the NFL,'” he wrote. “Now that this goal has been accomplished it’s time to set sights on something new.”

He added that the past decade has “been a dream. Getting the opportunity to play in the league was an honor and whether it was catching touchdowns or blocking for them i truly gave it my all. I can’t mention everyone who was instrumental in my growth as a man and player but if you played a part, I extend a heartfelt thank you. To my teammates, training staff, and coaches thanks for the friendship and trust throughout the years.”

Ex-Chiefs Player Says ‘God Makes No Mistakes’

He added that “God makes no mistakes” and that he’s “thankful he proved this to me throughout my career. He is more than enough. See you in the next dream.”

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said in a post on X that “Conley is heading to film school back at UGA to pursue dreams of being a film maker. So cool.”

Conley was with the Chiefs for the start of his career, from 2015 to 2018. From there, he went to the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019–2020), Houston Texans (2021–2022), back to the Chiefs (but not on the active roster), the Tennessee Titans (2022) and, finally, the San Francisco 49ers (2023–2024). While he’s played with a lot of NFL teams, he’s best remembered for his time with the Chiefs.

Looking at his career, Conley set career highs in catches, with 47, and yards, with 775, with the Jaguars in 2019. He also played in Super Bowl LVIII with the 49ers, which is the year they lost 25-22 to the Chiefs.

Conley was with the Chiefs for four seasons and is remembered well by Chiefs fans. He never won a Super Bowl, but he’s had a fantastic 10 years in the NFL, and now, it’s onwards and upwards.