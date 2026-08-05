Ex-Chiefs Team Leader Tyrann Mathieu Sends Message After KC Reunion

Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is back at training camp, but this time he’s on the sidelines instead of the field.

The three-time All-Pro returned to St. Joseph this week as a volunteer coach during the Chiefs’ annual Alumni Day. Mathieu, who retired from the NFL in July 2025 after a 12-year career, also shared a message with fans following his reunion with his former team.

“Awesome being back with family! It still feels like championship swagger around here. Lots of work to do but wouldn’t bet against the guys!” Mathieu wrote on X while reposting the Chiefs’ social media post.

The Chiefs also celebrated his return on their official X account.

“Oh hey Honey Badger @Mathieu_Era. Always good to see a familiar face at practice!”

Mathieu’s appearance gave current players, coaches and fans an opportunity to reconnect with one of the franchise’s most important defensive leaders from its Super Bowl championship era.

Tyrann Mathieu Returns to Chiefs Camp as Volunteer Coach

Awesome being back with family! It still feels like championship swagger around here’ Lots of work to do but wouldn’t bet against the guys! https://t.co/ymKPb9GKTc — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) August 5, 2026

Chiefs insider Matt McMullen confirmed on X that Mathieu is serving as a volunteer coach during training camp as part of the organization’s participation in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

Mathieu is one of nine fellowship coaches working with Kansas City’s staff this summer. The group also includes former Chiefs running back Damien Williams, former wide receiver Marcus Kemp and former defensive back Jordan Lucas.

His return comes just over a year after announcing his retirement from professional football.

Mathieu closed his NFL career with 838 tackles, 36 interceptions, 100 passes defended and four defensive touchdowns during the regular season.

Although he played for several franchises, Kansas City marked one of the most successful chapters of his career.

The Chiefs signed Mathieu to a three-year, $42 million contract in March 2019. He immediately became the leader of Steve Spagnuolo’s defense, recording 63 solo tackles, four interceptions and 12 passes defended during his first season with the team while earning first-team All-Pro honors.

Mathieu helped Kansas City capture Super Bowl LIV and quickly became one of the franchise’s most respected veterans.

Chiefs Welcome Back Franchise Legends During Alumni Day

Mathieu wasn’t the only former Chief back in St. Joseph.

As part of the team’s annual Alumni Day, Kansas City invited 26 former players representing multiple generations of Chiefs football to attend practice.

Former wide receiver Dwayne Bowe, quarterback Trent Green, running backs Spencer Ware and Charcandrick West were among those in attendance.

Following practice, head coach Andy Reid invited the alumni onto the field to break down the team huddle alongside current players.

One of the day’s most memorable moments came when Travis Kelce spotted Bowe while walking down the hill at training camp.

“D. Bowe,” Kelce said before greeting his former teammate with a hug in a clip that quickly circulated on social media.

The Chiefs later shared additional videos on Instagram featuring former players interacting with current team members and fans throughout the day.

“A special day at training camp welcoming back those who helped shape our history. Thank you to our Legends for spending the day with us!” the team wrote.