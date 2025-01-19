Hi, Subscriber

Fans Blast Chiefs for Intentional Safety vs Texans: ‘Cost So Many People’

  • 12 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who were 9.5-point favorites heading into the AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Houston Texans, were blasted by fans for intentionally taking a safety toward the end of the 23-14 win over the Texans.

With 15 seconds remaining in the game, Chiefs punter Matt Araiza took the snap at Kansas City’s four yard line, ran backwards into the end zone , and proceeded to run along the boundary before going out of bounds with nine seconds remaining. The safety led to a nine-point margin of victory for Kansas City.

“The intentional safety by the Chiefs covers the spread…Millions of dollars vanishing because of a game ending intentional safety. Wow,” one person wrote on X formerly Twitter. Another user wrote, “Chiefs prove the NFL is rigged. Why did they give the Texans a safety The spread is 9 It’s now a push and the parlays lose. The NFL is a multi billion dollar industry that’s why!”

“Honestly, do Andy Reid and the Chiefs NOT realize they are favored by 9.5 and that this safety will cost their fans millions of dollars??? How do you call that play and sleep at night,” another person added.

“Chiefs -9.5 point favorites. up 11 with the ball with 15 seconds left. punter purposely runs into the endzone for a safety. Texans lose by 9 and cover the spread. y’all can’t tell me this [expletive] ain’t rigged,” another person wrote.

Chiefs Defeat Texans to Advance to AFC Championship

Kansas City defeated Houston to advance to its seventh straight AFC Championship.

During the AFC Divisional Round, both the Chiefs and Texans offenses struggled to produce points. Houston out-gained Kansas City 336-212 in total yards and the Texans were 10-of-17 on third down compared to 4-of-11 for the Chiefs, per ESPN. Despite that, Kansas City allowed just one touchdown in large part thanks to a very productive pass rush, which generated eight sacks on the evening.

As for the Chiefs’ offense, mistake-free football was the name of the game. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 16-of-25 pass attempts for 177 yards and one touchdown. His leading receiver was tight end Travis Kelce, who caught seven passes on eight targets for 117 yards and one touchdown.

Veteran running back Kareem Hunt led Kansas City’s backfield with eight carries for 44 yards and one touchdown. Isiah Pacheco had five carries for 18 yards.

Kansas City’s special teams also made some big plays, which included a 63-yard kickoff return by Nikko Remigio to start the game and a blocked kick by Leo Chenal during the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs (1) will face the winner of the Buffalo Bills (2) and Baltimore Ravens (3) matchup in the AFC Championship.

X Users React to Chiefs’ Victory in AFC Divisional Round

Other users on X reacted to Kansas City’s victory during the AFC Divisional Round.

“Best time to catch the Chiefs slipping was this game, but Chiefs just got that Championship DNA to close the deal They locked back in and will win the next 2 games The rust is gone That was the only chance to beat the Chiefs these playoffs,” one person wrote.

“Nowhere near good enough and the Bills/Ravens will maul us if you don’t get a grip of that offense,” another person wrote. “It’s negative and it will bite us if they don’t step up. [Matt] Nagy has killed any creativity we have and we can’t rely on the defence to stop them both all game…”

“People who use refs as an excuse for the Chiefs winning would trade places with them any day. Chiefs just know how to win,” another person wrote. “The refs did not block that field goal or miss that extra point.”

Devon Clements covers the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts for Heavy.com. A New England native who has covered the NFL since 2017, his previous bylines include USA Today's Sports Media Group and Sports Illustrated. More about Devon Clements

Read More
,

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Swayze Bozeman's headshot S. Bozeman
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Cole Christiansen's headshot C. Christiansen
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Jody Fortson's headshot J. Fortson
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Mecole Hardman's headshot M. Hardman
Peyton Hendershot's headshot P. Hendershot
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
DeAndre Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
D.J. Humphries's headshot D. Humphries
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Nic Jones's headshot N. Jones
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Steven Nelson's headshot S. Nelson
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Charles Omenihu's headshot C. Omenihu
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Mike Pennel's headshot M. Pennel
Samaje Perine's headshot S. Perine
Justin Reid's headshot J. Reid
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Spencer Shrader's headshot S. Shrader
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Keith Taylor's headshot K. Taylor
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Joe Thuney's headshot J. Thuney
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Josh Uche's headshot J. Uche
Montrell Washington's headshot M. Washington
Justin Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Carson Wentz's headshot C. Wentz
Tershawn Wharton's headshot T. Wharton
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy

Comments

Fans Blast Chiefs for Intentional Safety vs Texans: ‘Cost So Many People’

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x