Fans Blast Chiefs Starter That Was Benched vs Raiders: ‘Atrocious Effort’

Kansas City Chiefs starting left tackle Wanya Morris struggled yet again, this time against the Las Vegas Raiders on Black Friday. Morris’s play against the Raiders was so bad that he was replaced in the fourth quarter by Joe Thuney, who slid over from left guard and backup Mike Caliendo filled Thuney’s void at guard.

Fans expressed their frustration regarding Morris’ play on social media.

“DJ Humphries cannot suit up for this team soon enough,” one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “That was atrocious effort from Wanya Morris. (Patrick) Mahomes has no chance back there right now.”

“At this point, the Chiefs have to bench Wanya Morris after this game,” another person wrote. “He is getting beat way too often and has given up 7 sacks in two games. He is not an offensive tackle at this point.”

“I have defended Wanya Morris and I have thought his performance this season has been way better than Kingsley [Suamataia] (which is a fact.) but today, I honestly think Kingsley could out perform Wanya… Wanya is having the worst game of his career,” another person wrote.

“Wanya Morris is the worst NFL lineman I’ve ever seen start more than 1 game for his team,” another person wrote. “Couple him with Jawaan Taylor, and you’ve got the worst exterior offensive line in football. It’s terrible.”

After being benched in Week 13 and the fact that KC signed Humphries this past week, Morris’ future as the team’s starting left tackle is up in the air.

Chiefs Get 11th Win of Season in Week 13

In the 19-17 win over the Raiders, Mahomes completed 26-of-46 pass attempts for 306 yards, one touchdown, and he was sacked five times. His leading receiver was DeAndre Hopkins, who had four catches on nine targets for 90 yards. Tight end Travis Kelce had a team-high seven receptions on 13 targets for 68 yards.

Kansas City’s leading rusher was running back Isiah Pacheco, who carried the ball seven times for 44 yards.

The Chiefs’ defense struggled to contain Las Vegas’ offense in Week 13. Kansas City gave up a season-high 116 rushing yards and 4.6 yards per carry to the Raiders. On top of that, tight end Brock Bowers caught 10 passes on 14 targets for 140 yards and one touchdown. All of his receptions came by way of quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who completed 23-of-35 pass attempts for 340 yards and two touchdowns. He was also sacked three times.

In what was yet another close victory for the Chiefs, it took a fumble by O’Connell that was recovered by the Chiefs on Las Vegas’ final offensive drive of the game for the two-time defending Super Bowl champions to clinch the win.

The Chiefs are 2-0 against the Raiders this season and improved to 11-1 on the season with the win on Black Friday.

X Users Reacted to Chiefs Victory Over Raiders

Users on X reacted to Kansas City’s victory over Las Vegas in Week 13.

“We didn’t deserve that. We let a 2-9 team outplay us,” one person wrote. “The play calling is shocking. Pat has zero protection and when he is able to throw, it’s nowhere near good enough. I’ll take being 11-1 but we don’t deserve to be.”

“Huge fan and all that jazz, but this is not a good win. We’ve got tons of work to do. This should be a motivator to do better,” another person wrote.