Fans Get Disappointing Taylor Swift News After Travis Kelce Date Night

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, are not hiding from the spotlight as they prepare for their reported July 3 wedding in New York City.

Swift and Kelce attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March, where the pop star walked away with seven won seven awards, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Pop Album of the Year.

The famous couple flew to London for several events earlier this month. The 11-time Pro Bowler and Swift traveled to Greece, where they stole the show at Chiefs defensive end George Karlsaftis’ wedding to high school sweetheart Kaia Harris.

Kelce and Swift caused a stir when they sat courtside for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks on May 23.

The Cleveland Heights native showed up at Rocket Arena in a Cavaliers hat and shirt, while Swift kept things neutral in a black top and jeans. While fans hoped Swift and Kelce would keep the public appearances coming and attend the American Music Awards on May 25, Swifties got some disappointing news on that front.

Taylor Swift Is Not Attending the 2026 American Music Awards

People magazine confirmed that Swift is not attending the 2026 AMAs in Las Vegas on Monday. If Swift isn’t going, it’s a safe bet that Kelce will not be at the MGM Grand Garden for the 52nd annual ceremony.

Swift racked up eight nominations and could tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for most wins in a single year. The “Opalite” singer, already the most-winning artist in AMA history with 40 trophies, could appear via a pre-recorded message to accept an award.

Before watching the Cavaliers fall 108-121 to the Knicks, the 14-time Grammy winner and Kelce stepped out in New York City to grab dinner at Sartiano’s on May 22. With Organized Team Activities starting on May 26, Kelce may be preparing to return to Kansas City for the voluntary workouts.

Taylor Swift Is Attending the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

While Swift is skipping the AMAs, she’s set to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Jun 11. Sources told Page Six that she’s “planning to attend the ceremony with her family,” and “will perform a song at the Broadway Marriott Marquis event as well.”

The ceremony is a private event that includes cocktail hour, dinner, and a show. “It’s the hardest ticket to come by in the music biz,” an insider told the outlet. “The New York City fire marshals are all over the headcount.”

Kelce has mandatory minicamp in Kansas City from June 9 to June 11, so it’s unclear if he’ll make it back to New York City for the event. Players who don’t report face fines for their absence, however, there’s a chance Kelce may be able to get released early on the last day and make it to see his future bride perform.