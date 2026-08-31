Chiefs Fans Have a Message for Patrick Mahomes Doubters After Latest Round of NFL Cuts

Kansas City Chiefs fans are revisiting Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl résumé after several of his former wide receivers received tough roster news around the NFL.

JuJu Smith-Schuster was released by the New York Giants, Marquez Valdes-Scantling was released by the Dallas Cowboys, Justin Watson was released by the Houston Texans and Mecole Hardman was released by the Buffalo Bills. Skyy Moore is currently working as a return specialist for the Green Bay Packers, while Kadarius Toney has not played in the NFL since 2024.

The series of moves quickly caught the attention of Chiefs fans on social media, with several pointing out that Mahomes won championships while throwing to many of those same players.

“Patrick Mahomes really won a Super Bowl with that WR core,” Chiefs fan Keaton wrote on X. “Debate a wall about who the best QB in the league is…”

Another fan made a similar point while comparing Mahomes’ supporting cast to other top quarterbacks.

“Justin Watson, MVS, JUJU, and Hardman all can’t make teams, but we want to act like Mahomes didn’t win 3 Super Bowls with these guys,” another fan wrote before calling out Josh Allen.

“Meanwhile, Joshy has ‘no help’ with the leading rusher in the NFL.”

Chiefs Fans Revisit Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl Supporting Cast

Mahomes’ former receivers played different roles during Kansas City’s championship runs, but several became important contributors at key points.

Smith-Schuster had his biggest Chiefs season in 2022, catching 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns. He added seven catches for 53 yards in Kansas City’s Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Valdes-Scantling also played a major role during that championship run and remained with Kansas City through another Super Bowl season.

Hardman spent multiple stints with the Chiefs and contributed to three championship teams. His biggest moment came when he caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII.

One Chiefs fan pointed directly to Hardman’s difficulties sticking elsewhere in the NFL.

“Mecole Hardman has been cut by every team outside of the Chiefs he couldn’t even survive one season,” the fan wrote. “But he was a contributing player on 3 Chiefs Super Bowl teams. Mahomes one of the greatest receiver elevators ever.”

Another fan highlighted the entire group.

“Mecole Hardman, MVS, Justin Watson and JuJu were ALL cut this offseason,” the Daily Chiefs wrote. “Several have now been cut multiple years, by multiple teams. Mahomes threw for 5,250 yards, set the single-season yards record AND won SBs with these guys. Mahomes is the best active QB by a MILE.”

Patrick Mahomes Enters 2026 With a New Chiefs Receiving Corps

Kansas City’s current receiving group looks much different from the collection Mahomes worked with during those previous championship seasons.

The Chiefs enter 2026 with Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Jalen Royals, Tyquan Thornton, Nikko Remigio and Cyrus Allen at wide receiver.

Mahomes is also preparing for a comeback of his own after suffering a torn ACL in Week 15 of the 2025 season.

Kansas City finished 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Head coach Andy Reid kept Mahomes out of the preseason as the quarterback continued his recovery, although he participated throughout training camp.

Ian Rapoport reported that Mahomes remains on track to play in Kansas City’s regular-season opener against the Denver Broncos on September 14.

Mahomes recently said he hasn’t felt any hesitation while working his way back.

“There hasn’t been yet—being a competitor, I want to go out there and win,” Mahomes said. “I want to go out there and give everything I have for the team.”