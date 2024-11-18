Fans React to Taylor Swift Being Possibly ‘Shocked’ by Buffalo Visit

Fans waited in anticipation to see if Taylor Swift would be supporting her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, at the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game on Sunday, but Swift never showed up. She had just wrapped up a three-night run in Toronto the night before, and since Toronto is a short flight from Buffalo, some fans thought she would be there.

So, the show went on without her, and the Chiefs lost their first game of the season to the Bills, 30-21.

Leading up to the game, one NFL insider said that Swift didn’t feel comfortable at the Chiefs vs. Bills playoff game in Buffalo last season, and if she didn’t show up on Sunday, that would probably be the reason. With that in mind, NFL fans took to X to give their thoughts on Swift not attending the Bills game for possibly feeling unwelcome.

Adam Lefkoe says the Kelce-Swift family were SHOCKED by the reception they got from #BillsMafia during last season’s Divisional RD game. 😳 “It was not a great experience in Buffalo, for ALL parties involved.” 😬 🫣@heykayadams @AdamLefkoe | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/xaie79frCB — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) November 14, 2024

‘It Was Not a Great Experience in Buffalo’

According to Adam Lefkoe, a friend of the Kelce family, the Kelce crew didn’t care for how they were treated by Bills fans during last season’s Chiefs vs. Bills game on the road.

“I have heard from people very close that it was not a great experience in Buffalo. It was not. For all parties involved. And I’m talking about the most famous of all the parties,” Lefkoe told Kay Adams during a segment of the “Up & Adams” show on Thursday, November 14. “I think that it kind of shocked the Kelce family and everyone related to the Kelce family the reception they got.”

He added, “I think they were kind of going in being like, ‘This is going to be an amazing game with good energy.’ And they got there and they experienced Bills Mafia in full form, in its complete ruthlessness. And I think they left and went, ‘I don’t know if I want to experience that again.'”

‘Why Expect a Warm Welcome During a Rivalry Playoff Game?’

In response to a video clip of Lefkoe on X discussing last year’s game and what he says were Swift’s feelings about it, NFL fans responded with their thoughts on Swift and Kelce not feeling welcome.

“Good, why expect a warm welcome during a rivalry playoff game? They expect to be constantly bowed down too? Not gonna happen,” one wrote.

Another sympathized with Swift, stating, “Be nasty to the players if you wish. The player significant other and family should be off limits.”

“Are we supposed to bow down to them? Grow up,” another stated.

“Good, we don’t want opposing teams/fanbases to be comfortable at our home games. Which is literally what this guy just said,” another wrote.

One more wrote, “Bills fans are hilarious – calling out Taylor – while using Taylor-related names at their snack bar! She helped sales. Their loss if she doesn’t go – but it’s going to be the Chiefs toughest game this season I fear…”

That last commenter was correct, seeing that the Chiefs lost.