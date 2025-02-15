Fans Call Taylor Swift a ‘Traitor’ After Chiefs Loss

We’re coming up on a week after the Kansas City Chiefs falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, but the emotions are still there from the unexpected 40-22 loss. Those emotions are obviously hurt and upset on the Chiefs side, but on the Eagles end of things, fans are still elated over the win and flexing their muscles.

During the game, Taylor Swift was in presence to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Some Eagles fans haven’t been happy with the Pennsylvania native’s allegiance to the Chiefs, and they’re still making waves about it.

Taylor Swift Gets Talked About at Eagles Event

During the Super Bowl, Swift was famously booed by Eagles fans as she was sitting in the stands, cheering on her man. It was a sad moment for both Swift and Kelce, and it was just an uncomfortable second even for those who aren’t Swifties. It’s just not a good feeling to see someone booed for cheering on their significant other.

But, some Eagles supporters aren’t letting up. During Friday’s Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia, the Daily Mail caught up with some Eagles fans, and they still sounded upset with the pop star.

“She’s basically a traitor,” one Eagles supporter told Daily Mail. “She should stay solid with Philly, that’s where she’s from.”

They added, “I don’t know if she necessarily deserved [getting booed] but at the same time it just happens, I mean Eagles fans boo their own players when they’re doing bad.”

It’s a good point that Eagles fans are notorious for booing their own players and coaches, so Swift is in good company, and another Eagles fan echoed that sentiment to the Daily Mail. “Here’s the deal, we boo everybody,” he told the outlet. “And the fact of the matter is she was with her boyfriend Travis Kelce who’s a Chiefs player, so she’s affiliated with the Chiefs.”

Another Eagles supporter said that Swift shouldn’t take the booing personally at all, stating that “it’s not necessarily a whole thing about her.”

“It just had to be expected; she was an Eagles fan, and then she traded that in to go with the Chiefs,” the supporter added. “You can’t expect anything less. I don’t think it was anything personal, it just happened to be about the team she was rooting for that day.”

Travis Kelce ‘Wasn’t the Best Leader’

Kelce is likely still upset over the loss, which was quite a blowout. On Wednesday, February 12, the star tight end went on his “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Jason, and talked about the Eagles win, stating that he’s “kicking myself for some of the tiny, tiny decisions I made on the field.”

“I wasn’t the best leader that I could be in motivating my guys and keeping my guys calm, cool and collected,” he commented. “I put a lot of that on myself as the guy that’s been in the building for 12 years and seen a lot of football and actually seen a situation just like this in the Super Bowl.”