Fans Call for Chiefs to Re-Sign Former 3-Year Starter: ‘We Really Need Him!’

The first wave of free agency is over and former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who played for the New Orleans Saints during the 2024 season, remains unsigned. That’s why members of Chiefs Kingdom are calling for the Chiefs to re-sign him.

“Bring Willie Gay and the Swag Surf back to Kansas City, Brett Veach! You know how much Chiefs fans and players love it!” one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Even Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce rocked to it in a playoff game!”

Another person wrote in response to about Gay potentially returning to KC, “I’m all for this reunion to take place. I was in attendance when Willie said send the text message and tell them to play Swag Surf. I’m telling you, when all the Chiefs players started dancing and surfing everyone in the stadium was on their feet supporting the team. It was amazing to witness. Willie Gay’s energy is unmatched and we really need him to come on home to The Kingdom!!!”

“Two players I liked more than the average Chiefs fan were Willie Gay Jr and Charles Omenihu. I hope to see both of them back in the red and gold,” another person wrote. “I love the energy and athleticism from both. Just fun players to watch.”

“Message to the Chiefs: bring back Willie Gay,” another person wrote. “The guy still has love for #ChiefsKingdom and it would bring us joy to see him back. If you see this @WillieGayJr, we love you!”

Willie Gay Still a Free Agent After First Wave of Free Agency

Gay, 27, was a second-round pick of the Chiefs in 2020. He was a full-time starter on defense three out of the four years he was in Kansas City. His best statistical season to date was in 2022, when he gathered 71 tackles, 45 stops, four sacks, three pass breakups, and one interception, according to Pro Football Focus.

As a player who does his best work on passing downs and in blitz packages, Gay took to free agency during the 2024 offseason and signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Saints. A low salary coincided with a small workload while in New Orleans, as Gay only played 27% of the team’s defensive snaps during the 2024 season and had career-low statistics across the board as a result.

Fresh off a down year, Gay remains unsigned after the first wave of free agency, and the longer he remains a free agent the cheaper his price tag will be.

Should Chiefs Consider Re-Signing Willie Gay Jr.?

Considering how potentially cheap the Chiefs could sign him for, it wouldn’t hurt for Kansas City to re-sign Gay as a depth piece in the linebacker room.

Gay would not be a starter for the Chiefs now that they have Leo Chenal and Drue Tranquill playing alongside Nick Bolton in the starting lineup. However, bringing him in to help on passing downs and when defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo wants to dial up a blitz would be a good use of money for a team that relied heavily on its defense last season.