Disappointing Chiefs Draft Pick Marked as Trade Candidate

One of Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach’s most disappointing first-round draft picks is defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

The Chiefs selected Anudike-Uzomah 31st overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. His Kansas City ties run deep, having played his high school ball at Lee’s Summit High School, then going on to play collegiately at Kansas State.

Anudike-Uzomah had a decorated career at Kansas State, winning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, and twice being named Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year. Unfortunately, none of that has translated over to the NFL for him.

Kansas City Chiefs DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah Marked as Potential Trade Candidate

Anudike-Uzomah is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2026 after the Chiefs declined his fifth-year option earlier this month. While identifying 15 potential trade candidates heading into training camps this summer, Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus named Anudike-Uzomah among them.

“Once a top prospect, Anudike-Uzomah’s career has not panned out as he or the Chiefs would’ve hoped. The 32nd overall pick in 2023 out of Kansas State, Anudike-Uzomah has played only 583 career snaps after being sidelined for all of 2025 with a hamstring injury. Throughout his pro tenure, he’s mustered just 26 total pressures and accrued a 57.6 overall PFF grade. Kansas City declined Anudike-Uzomah’s fifth-year option at the start of May, and his placement on the roster is exacerbated after drafting R Mason Thomas in the second round. If Anudike-Uzomah is healthy, the Chiefs may outright cut their losses on a top pick.”

It’s hard to put all the blame squarely on Anudike-Uzomah’s shoulders. He had a lot of proven veterans ahead of him as a rookie in 2023, giving the Chiefs the luxury to basically redshirt him. However, he certainly could have made more of his opportunities in 2024. Sustaining a season-ending hamstring injury during preseason in 2025 was really tough luck.

Anudike-Uzomah has made three starts in 34 career games, recording 41 total tackles, three sacks, and two forced fumbles. He now finds himself buried on the depth chart behind players such as George Karlaftis, R Mason Thomas, and Ashton Gillotte. If he can’t find a way to stay healthy and prove to be a valuable rotational player, 2026 will likely be his final year in Kansas City.

Chiefs Still Have Need at DE

While the rookie Thomas projects to be an exciting addition to the Chiefs’ pass rush, they could still use some quality depth. If either Thomas or Karlaftis has to miss several games, Kansas City will be right back where it was last season with the defensive end group. Anudike-Uzomah and Gillotte aren’t really guys you want starting for long stretches.

There are still some big name free agent pass rushers available, such as Cameron Jordan, Jadeveon Clowney, and Joey Bosa. The Chiefs have been linked to Jordan all offseason, and star defensive tackle Chris Jones has urged the team to sign him. Jordan posted 10.5 sacks in 2025 and has experience in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s system.

Clowney was also productive last season, recording 41 total tackles and 8.5 sacks, and Bosa managed 29 total tackles and five sacks. Either of the three would bring valuable leadership and experience, and should still make an impact in a rotational role. Other potential options include AJ Epensa, Haason Reddick, and Von Miller.