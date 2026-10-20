Former Chiefs Deep Threat WR Signs with Pittsburgh Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs have been heavily linked with a certain controversial wide receiver as of late, but it’s one of their former players that has made a move to another AFC team.

Former deep threat and speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who won two Super Bowl rings with Chiefs during his two-year in 2022 and 2023, has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ practice squad, according to the team’s official communications on social media.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Signs with Steelers Practice Squad

Valdes-Scantling (MVS) started his career in Green Bay before signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Chiefs in March 2022. Although he struggled with drops earlier in his career; including during his time in Kansas City; he was fairly productive in his two seasons.

He managed 1,002 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns off of 62 receptions across those two seasons as the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII and LVIII.

Since then, in less than three years MVS has now spent time on no fewer than 8 different NFL franchises, with his most successful stint having been in 2024 for the New Orleans Saints when he put up 385 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns.

Whilst Chiefs fans may still hold resentful feelings towards him for his drops in big moments, most notably against the Philadelphia Eagles back in November 2023, the team won championships in both of his stints with the franchise. So he will forever be enshrined in that memory and as a key member of those historic teams.