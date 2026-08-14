Former Chiefs Draft Pick Faces NFL Punishment With New Team

Former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nazeeh Johnson will need to wait more than a month before he can take the field with his new team after the NFL handed down a significant punishment.

Johnson left the Chiefs in free agency to join the Tennessee Titans, where he was expected to compete for a meaningful role. But he is instead hit with a significant setback that could derail his season.

As NFL reporter Aaron Wilson noted, the league announced that the veteran cornerback was facing a suspension.

“#Titans Nazeeh Johnson suspended for six games for violation of #NFL performance enhancing drug policy,” Wilson shared in a post on X.