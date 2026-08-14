Kansas City Chiefs free agent cornerback Nazeeh Johnson was connected to the Philadelphia Eagles in the latest NFL news.
Former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nazeeh Johnson will need to wait more than a month before he can take the field with his new team after the NFL handed down a significant punishment.
Johnson left the Chiefs in free agency to join the Tennessee Titans, where he was expected to compete for a meaningful role. But he is instead hit with a significant setback that could derail his season.
“#Titans Nazeeh Johnson suspended for six games for violation of #NFL performance enhancing drug policy,” Wilson shared in a post on X.
Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty
Former Chiefs Draft Pick Faces NFL Punishment With New Team