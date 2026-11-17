The Kansas City Chiefs weathered an offensive line storm in Week 10, which at one point they sported four backups during the team’s Week 10 out at the Atlanta Falcons.

Amid injuries galore in the unit, the team decided to work out former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Fred Johnson, according to a report from Jason Anderson, sports radio host of ‘The Zone’.

Chiefs Bringing in Fred Johnson For Workout – Report

“I’m told that OT/G Fred Johnson is in town with the Chiefs after clearing waivers yesterday. Recently released by the Eagles.” Anderson reported on Tuesday.

Center Creed Humphrey suffered an eye injury, whilst guard Trey Smith was on the receiving end of a concussion that leaves him questionable to play in Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Right tackle Jaylon Moore was already ruled out prior to the game due to an ankle injury. And not to forget, starting left tackle Josh Simmons remains on injured reserve with no current timetable for return due to a bulging, herniated disk in his lower back, although he is eligible to return this week.

Humphrey is expected to be fine, but Smith and Moore could both miss Week 11’s bout with their respective ailments. So adding bulk and depth at the unit clearly makes sense.

Fred Johnson Would Be Smart Insurance for the Chiefs

Fred Johnson is a versatile piece on the offensive line, having started games at both guard and tackle over the course of his nearly eight-year NFL career.

Whilst most of earlier work for the Cincinnati Bengals, and later the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had him on the interior, Johnson was almost exclusively deployed at guard during his time in Philadelphia that saw him start 14 games.

With multiple years of experience and time spent on what was in 2024 and 2025 one of the best offensive lines in football, there is no question that the 22-start offensive lineman would be a valuable addition to the Chiefs’ active roster.