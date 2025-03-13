Chiefs Signing Pro Bowl QB Spells Bad News For Former ‘Almost MVP’

Hi, Subscriber

The last thing that head coach, Andy Reid, and general manager, Brett Veach, worry about before they go to sleep is the quarterback situation of the Kansas City Chiefs.

At least not that of starting QB and 2 x MVP, Patrick Mahomes.

The backup quarterback situation is a little more tenuous. After bringing in Carson Wentz last offseason as Mahomes #2, the team may have had buyer’s remorse after a very poor outing against the Denver Broncos, where the Chiefs’ second-stringers got thrashed 38-0, with Wentz throwing for just 118 yards.

True, the Broncos were a solid team who had a playoff spot on the line, whilst the players alongside Wentz were all backups. Regardless, Kansas City cannot have been too thrilled with what they saw, shown as such by Wentz’s lack of a new deal heading into free agency this offseason.

And it seems like his time in Missouri may well be up, as the Chiefs have just signed Pro Bowler journeyman quarterback, Gardner Minshew.

What Does Gardner Minshew Bring To The Chiefs?

The Chiefs will pray that they never have to use Minshew – save for a potential “meaningless” Week 18 game like they had this past year after securing the #1 seed. But if they do have to, they can sleep well on the fact that he is one of the better backups in the league right now.

So good, in fact, that he was given a bridge-starter contract for 2 years, $25 million by the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason, after his inaugural Pro Bowl year with the Indianapolis Colts, where he was a Tyler Goodson dropped pass from getting the team their first AFC South in a decade and heading into the playoffs.

A Week 12 fractured collarbone ended his season prematurely in 2024, before he was released on Thursday with a “failed physical” designation.

And it took him precious little time to find a new home with his former AFC West rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite posting middling numbers as the starter in 2024; 2,013 yards, 9 touchdowns and 10 picks for an 81 passer rating; in KC’s uber quarterback friendly system, and Andy Reid’s crafty offensive scheme, he will be expected to be able to produce at a high level if called upon.

What Does This Mean For Carson Wentz?

Unfortunately for the former Philadelphia Eagle, this signing likely spells the end of his Chiefs journey, with third stringer Chris Oladokun taking up the last QB spot on the roster as of this moment.

Given the likely thin market for Wentz, who is best known for his “almost MVP” season in 2017, before going down with a torn ACL in Week 14 as the Eagles went on to win Super Bowl XLVIII, a return to the Midwest is certainly not off the table for a league minimum-type price.

But it is more plausible that Wentz will seek out an opportunity to be a backup somewhere in the NFL – or at least compete to be one.

He has been linked in recent days to the Tennessee Titans. But after signing Brandon Allen – with Will Levis already on the roster and perhaps top QB draft prospect, Cam Ward, joining the room – it feels like there will not be much space in Nashville for Wentz.

It is a sad note to end on for the once-elite quarterback, whose career has slowly fizzled out since his high point in 2017 – but there is still a chance he will hear his name called upon at some point next season.

 

