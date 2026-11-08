Chiefs Trade Pitch Lands $130 Million WR for Monster Draft Package

The Kansas City Chiefs must gauge how seriously they regard their own chances of returning to a Super Bowl this postseason, and if after taking a full account the franchise believes it best to do everything in its power to capitalize on one of Patrick Mahomes‘ prime years, then the Chiefs should break the bank to find their QB a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver.

Jonathan Jones of The Athletic recently reported that Kansas City is hunting big-name playmakers ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

“The Chiefs continue to search for wide receiver help,” Jones wrote on Saturday, November 7. “Multiple sources say they’re looking for a big-name receiver — Josh Downs comes up most often — but they are ‘checking on everyone,’ one rival executive tells me. I will be floored if they don’t have someone by Tuesday evening.”

Alongside Downs, players like Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Jauan Jennings of the Minnesota Vikings are the biggest names that have circulated regularly in trade speculation over recent weeks.

However, if Kansas City really wants to swing for the fences, it can make a godfather offer to the New York Jets for Garrett Wilson — a player New York has said definitively it will not move this month.

Jets Already Have 3 First-Round Picks in 2027 NFL Draft

It is one thing for a team to say it won’t trade a top player, but surprises do happen when another franchise comes in with an offer too hard to ignore.

The Jets already have three first-round picks in 2027, their own as well as one from the Indianapolis Colts and another from the Dallas Cowboys. Were the draft today, New York would pick fourth, sixth and tenth in the opening round, per Tankathon.

That kind of capital affords the Jets plenty of leverage in any trade negotiations over the coming days, because even if they package two firsts to get their quarterback of the future next April, they still have another top-10 selection to fill a position of need.

However, adding a second-rounder from the Chiefs in 2027 and another first in 2028, which would give New York two firsts in the draft two years from now, might prove enticing.

Garrett Wilson Could Serve as Patrick Mahomes’ Top Wide Receiver for Years to Come

It is a long shot on Kansas City’s side, even if the team is willing to put up a first/second-round pick combo, regardless of the year(s) of conveyance.

Still, it is a phone call the Chiefs should make, even after the following report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on October 31.

“One well-placed source told ESPN this weekend that there is ‘no way’ the Jets will trade Wilson by the NFL’s Nov. 10 trade deadline, despite any interest from other teams,” Schefter wrote.

Wilson is playing on a $130 million contract that runs through the 2030 campaign. He turned 26 years old in July and has amassed 358 catches for 4,171 yards and 21 TDs across 66 games played, including 61 starts. Wilson has accomplished all of that despite regularly poor play from the quarterback position over his five-year NFL career.

He has never made a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro team, though Wilson was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022.