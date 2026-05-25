George Kittle Fires Back After Travis Kelce Gets Criticized for Offseason Antics

George Kittle is standing up for close friend Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs star went viral during a recent playoff appearance with fiancée Taylor Swift.

Kelce and Swift attended the playoff matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks on Saturday night, where Kelce became one of the game’s biggest talking points after chugging a beer courtside to energize the crowd.

The moment quickly spread across social media, drawing mixed reactions from fans online.

George Kittle Defends Travis Kelce After Viral Beer-Chugging Moment

Travis Kelce looking and acting like a teenager who just discovered alcohol is the farthest thing from a role model I can imagine. https://t.co/wn0pPW5LOn — Tony Farmer (@Tonysmarkettips) May 24, 2026

One social media user criticized Kelce’s behavior on X, writing, “Travis Kelce looking and acting like a teenager who just discovered alcohol is the farthest thing from a role model I can imagine.”

Kittle quickly responded to the criticism.

“Tony you gotta chill out man,” Kittle wrote. “Maybe have fun? Idk.”

The exchange continued with a friendly back-and-forth before Kittle expanded on his point.

“Trav is at his team’s playoff game and getting the crowd hype,” Kittle added. “They sell beer at stadiums. Bud Light is an NFL sponsor. It’s ok to have a good time responsibly.”

Kittle’s defense of Kelce drew support from many football fans, especially given the San Francisco 49ers star’s own reputation for bringing energy both on and off the field.

Kelce’s appearance at the game came as he continues enjoying the NFL offseason following another season in Kansas City alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Swift appeared amused during the viral moment, laughing from her courtside seat as Kelce played to the crowd during Cleveland’s 123-108 loss.

Kelce & Kittle Prepare for Tight End University Return

The viral moment also arrived just days after Kelce, Kittle, and former NFL tight end Greg Olsen announced the return of Tight End University’s “Tight Ends & Friends” concert event.

According to a May 20 announcement from Sports Illustrated and TEU organizers, the concert will return to Nashville on June 23 at The Pinnacle.

The annual Tight End University program runs June 22-25 and includes training sessions, field work, and fan events centered around NFL tight ends.

Organizers said this year’s concert lineup will be announced at a later date, though the event is expected to feature “top-tier country music talent, high-energy performances and special guests.”

Last year’s inaugural concert became one of the offseason’s most talked-about events after Swift made a surprise appearance onstage alongside Kane Brown for a performance of her hit song Shake It Off.

Olsen reflected on the event’s success in a statement announcing the 2026 concert.

“Tight Ends and Friends is everything TEU stands for: the brotherhood, the celebration, the fans and the moments that nobody sees coming,” Olsen said.

“What we built last year in Nashville was something truly special, and this summer we are taking it to another level entirely.”

Travis Kelce Previously Explained Taylor Swift’s Headline-Making Surprise Performance

Kelce later discussed Swift’s unexpected performance during an episode of the “New Heights” podcast following last year’s event.

According to Kelce, the surprise came together at the last minute without a rehearsal.

“We’re in Nashville, she grew up in Nashville — she moved there when she was younger,” Kelce said during the July podcast episode.

“We had this plan for a while that we were going to have some fun with the tight ends.”

Kelce explained that Swift approached Brown and his band shortly before taking the stage.

“Tay just kind of went up to him and the band and went, ‘Hey, if you guys are down, I’ll go up there, play a song and see if we can pop the roof off this place,’” Kelce recalled.