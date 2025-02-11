Hi, Subscriber

Insider Reveals ‘Gut Feeling’ From Chiefs About Travis Kelce’s NFL Future

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

With the Super Bowl loss in the rearview mirror, Chiefs Kingdom now awaits a decision from Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce regarding his future in the NFL.

James Palmer of Bleacher Report revealed what that the “gut feeling” of some members of the Chiefs organization is regarding Kelce’s potential retirement.

“Before the game I talked to some people, and nobody wants to really admit it in the Chiefs organization, but if you asked them, ‘Hey, what’s your gut feeling?’ They are like, ‘I think this might be it for Travis Kelce,” Palmer said on a BR livestream. “It’s nothing that they want to happen, Travis hasn’t said anything either way. I know he got very emotional addressing the team Saturday night. But he did that two years ago as well and then came back and played. He’s an emotional guy. But a couple of people I talked to just kind of hinted at, if my gut were to tell me, I’d say he’s done.”

Travis Kelce’s Public Comments Clash With Reports

The report from Palmer goes against what Kelce has said publicly, as Kansas City’s star tight end made it clear during Super Bowl media night that he wants to play several more years.

“Where will I be in three years? Hopefully still playing football,” Kelce said on February 3. “I love doing this. I love coming in to work every day. I feel like I still got a lot of good football left in me. We’ll see what happens. I know I’ve been setting myself up for other opportunities in my life. That’s always been the goal, knowing that football only lasts for so long. You’ve got to find a way to get into another career, another profession. I’ve been doing that in my offseasons. But for the most part, I’m planning on being a Kansas City Chief and playing football.”

Despite those comments, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport revealed on the eve of the Super Bowl that retirement is still on the table for the 35-year-old veteran.

“And while the star player has spoken glowingly about his situation and how much football he no doubt still has in him, sources say Kelce still hasn’t made up his mind about whether or not he’ll play in 2025,” Rapoport wrote on February 8.

“Kelce, who is in the conversation for greatest tight end to ever play in the NFL, is expected to take time after the Super Bowl, consider his future and make a decision before free agency, which officially begins March 12.”

X Users Talk About Travis Kelce’s Looming Decision

Users on X, formerly Twitter, chatted about Kelce potentially retiring this offseason.

“Two years ago, I used to get annoyed at Travis Kelce because he’s such a good athlete, but also came across as cocky. And now, I’ve been crying all morning because of his potential retirement, and I wanted him to go out with confetti,” one person wrote.

“While I was certainly rooting for the Eagles over the Chiefs, I certainly hope that Travis Kelce shelves retirement talk for one more year,” another person wrote. “The man is one of the best at his position to ever play and I hate seeing great players retire on a low note.”

Devon Clements covers the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts for Heavy.com. A New England native who has covered the NFL since 2017, his previous bylines include USA Today's Sports Media Group and Sports Illustrated. More about Devon Clements

Read More
,

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Swayze Bozeman's headshot S. Bozeman
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Cole Christiansen's headshot C. Christiansen
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Jody Fortson's headshot J. Fortson
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Mecole Hardman's headshot M. Hardman
Peyton Hendershot's headshot P. Hendershot
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
DeAndre Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
D.J. Humphries's headshot D. Humphries
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Nic Jones's headshot N. Jones
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Steven Nelson's headshot S. Nelson
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Charles Omenihu's headshot C. Omenihu
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Mike Pennel's headshot M. Pennel
Samaje Perine's headshot S. Perine
Justin Reid's headshot J. Reid
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Spencer Shrader's headshot S. Shrader
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Keith Taylor's headshot K. Taylor
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Joe Thuney's headshot J. Thuney
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Josh Uche's headshot J. Uche
Montrell Washington's headshot M. Washington
Justin Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Carson Wentz's headshot C. Wentz
Tershawn Wharton's headshot T. Wharton
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy

Comments

Insider Reveals ‘Gut Feeling’ From Chiefs About Travis Kelce’s NFL Future

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x