Insider Reveals ‘Gut Feeling’ From Chiefs About Travis Kelce’s NFL Future

With the Super Bowl loss in the rearview mirror, Chiefs Kingdom now awaits a decision from Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce regarding his future in the NFL.

James Palmer of Bleacher Report revealed what that the “gut feeling” of some members of the Chiefs organization is regarding Kelce’s potential retirement.

“Before the game I talked to some people, and nobody wants to really admit it in the Chiefs organization, but if you asked them, ‘Hey, what’s your gut feeling?’ They are like, ‘I think this might be it for Travis Kelce,” Palmer said on a BR livestream. “It’s nothing that they want to happen, Travis hasn’t said anything either way. I know he got very emotional addressing the team Saturday night. But he did that two years ago as well and then came back and played. He’s an emotional guy. But a couple of people I talked to just kind of hinted at, if my gut were to tell me, I’d say he’s done.”

Travis Kelce’s Public Comments Clash With Reports

The report from Palmer goes against what Kelce has said publicly, as Kansas City’s star tight end made it clear during Super Bowl media night that he wants to play several more years.

“Where will I be in three years? Hopefully still playing football,” Kelce said on February 3. “I love doing this. I love coming in to work every day. I feel like I still got a lot of good football left in me. We’ll see what happens. I know I’ve been setting myself up for other opportunities in my life. That’s always been the goal, knowing that football only lasts for so long. You’ve got to find a way to get into another career, another profession. I’ve been doing that in my offseasons. But for the most part, I’m planning on being a Kansas City Chief and playing football.”

Despite those comments, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport revealed on the eve of the Super Bowl that retirement is still on the table for the 35-year-old veteran.

“And while the star player has spoken glowingly about his situation and how much football he no doubt still has in him, sources say Kelce still hasn’t made up his mind about whether or not he’ll play in 2025,” Rapoport wrote on February 8.

“Kelce, who is in the conversation for greatest tight end to ever play in the NFL, is expected to take time after the Super Bowl, consider his future and make a decision before free agency, which officially begins March 12.”

X Users Talk About Travis Kelce’s Looming Decision

Users on X, formerly Twitter, chatted about Kelce potentially retiring this offseason.

“Two years ago, I used to get annoyed at Travis Kelce because he’s such a good athlete, but also came across as cocky. And now, I’ve been crying all morning because of his potential retirement, and I wanted him to go out with confetti,” one person wrote.

“While I was certainly rooting for the Eagles over the Chiefs, I certainly hope that Travis Kelce shelves retirement talk for one more year,” another person wrote. “The man is one of the best at his position to ever play and I hate seeing great players retire on a low note.”