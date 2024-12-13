Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown Posts Viral Message After Being Cleared to Practice

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown.

After the news broke that Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown is medically cleared to return to practice, Brown took to X, formerly Twitter, and posted a clock emoji to seemingly show that it’s time for his long-awaited return. Brown’s post was in direct response to Mahomes’s post, which also included a clock emoji.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report that Brown, who suffered an injury to his SC joint during the preseason, will very soon have his 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve.

“Sources: #Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown has received final clearance to practice, paving the way for him to play before the regular season ends,” Rapoport wrote on December 12. “Brown, who is recovering from surgery to repair his SC joint, should have his window opened Friday or Monday. The team will be cautious.”

Hollywood Brown Was Expected to Be Back in Week 15

Brown’s return was hinted at by Kansas City head coach Andy Reid, who said during his December 11 press conference that Brown was “getting close” to returning.

“He’s getting close. He’s champing at the bit to get back out there but he’s got to visit with the doctors and make sure he gets clearance there, but I think, I’d probably say he’s getting close,” Reid said. “I can’t give you a date — I don’t know a date on it, but he says he feels great.”

The Athletic’s Nate Taylor revealed on “Only Weird Games” on December 10 that Brown was set to practice in Week 15.

“Hollywood Brown’s season started on Sunday,” Taylor said. “And the reason I say this is, he is expected to be practicing this week.”

Because Brown’s practice window could be opened as early as Friday, it’s very unlikely he will be ready to play in Week 15, when the Chiefs travel to face the Cleveland Browns. However, he could potentially play in Kansas City’s Week 16 game, which is the team’s final regular season home game against the Houston Texans on December 21.

X Users React to Hollywood Brown’s Viral Post

X Users reacted to Brown’s viral post as well as the news that he is medically cleared to practice.

“Let’s do this men!! If Pat gets some protection the Chiefs should hang 40 points every game from here on out!! No one can cover and stop Hollywood, [Travis] Kelce, [Xavier] Worthy and D-Hop (DeAndre Hopkins)!!” one person wrote.

“Uncharted territory for an NFL player to best of my knowledge,” another person wrote. “Have never heard of anyone playing football with SC joint stabilization – pretty rare thing and fascinating case study Best of luck to the player.”

“Feels surreal we’ll even get to see Hollywood, but I’m hyped for it,” another person wrote. “Tempered expectations for sure but he’ll be a great addition for the playoffs (and hopefully re-signs next year!)”

“Getting Hollywood back is a significant development,” another person wrote. “Idk how his usage is going to look like, but he’s going to help right away.”

“I wouldn’t expect a lot as they ease him in but we will be seeing Hollywood catching passes from Patrick [Mahomes]….very soon!!! HALLELUJAH!!!!” another person wrote.