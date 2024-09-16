Insider: ‘It’s a Real Possibility’ Chiefs Reunite With 1,300-Yard Rusher

The Kansas City Chiefs will likely look to free agency to add to their backfield in the wake of the news that running back Isiah Pacheco suffered a broken fibula during the team’s Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Jason Anderson of Sports Radio 810 WHB, reuniting with veteran Kareem Hunt is in the realm of possibility for the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.

“I woke up this morning thinking no chance of a reunion w/ Kareem Hunt. I’m now hearing that door isn’t closed. It’s a real possibility,” Anderson wrote on X — formerly Twitter — on September 16. “I’m not saying they sign Hunt, but don’t be shocked when you hear his name connected with RBs Chiefs are talking to/bringing in for a work out.”

Hunt, 29, was a third-round pick of the Chiefs in 2017. He burst onto the NFL scene with a rookie season that included 323 total touches, 1,327 rushing yards, and 11 total touchdowns in 16 regular season games played.

Hunt was on track to record 1,000 rushing yards during year two in the NFL as well but was released by Kansas City in December 2018 after a video surfaced of Hunt physically assaulting a woman at a hotel in Cleveland, OH. The Chiefs released Hunt because he lied to the organization when they asked him about the incident.

Would Chiefs Bring Back Kareem Hunt After Bad Blood?

After he was released by the Chiefs, Hunt was a free agent for three months before he signed with the Cleveland Browns, who he played for from 2017-2023. During his time in Cleveland, Hunt had 577 carries, 2,285 yards, and 25 touchdowns as well as 147 receptions for 1,057 yards and another seven touchdowns through the air in 64 regular season games played, according to Pro Football Reference.

Hunt re-joined the Browns on September 20, 2023, after RB Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury. During the 2023 season, Hunt ran the ball 135 times for 411 yards and scored nine rushing touchdowns in 15 regular season games played.

Given the history between Hunt and the Chiefs, it’s hard to imagine that Kansas City would want him back in the fold. But if Anderson’s report is true, the team might be willing to let bygones be bygones as a means to fulfill the Chiefs’ quest for a three-peat.

As it currently stands, Kansas City’s backfield — not including Pacheco — includes rookie Carson Steele and Samaje Perine on the active roster and Keaontay Ingram and Emani Bailey on the practice squad. Though Perine can be the team’s third-down back, there’s uncertainty regarding how effective he and Steele can be if they split the early-down workload.

Enter, Hunt.

Hunt is a capable early-down rusher and receiver and would fit well with a Chiefs team that could use a bit of help in both categories during Pacheco’s absence. So, it would make sense for Kansas City to sign Hunt to the veteran minimum and utilize his versatile skill set until Pacheco returns.

X Users Chat About Possible Chiefs Reunion With Kareem Hunt

Users on X chatted about the possibility of the Chiefs forging a reunion with Hunt.

“A lot of Jerick McKinnon and Kareem Hunt in the mentions today. McKinnon rules, but he doesn’t solve the Chiefs’ early down problems. Hunt does (although he’s not what he used to be) but would be surprised if he was brought back,” Kent Swanson of KC Sports Network wrote.

“I was very critical of this guy for what he did. He shouldn’t have done it. I’ve pushed back when people have said sign him. But given the news with Pacheco, I think it’s time,” another person wrote. “Enough time has gone by. I think the Chiefs should bring back Kareem Hunt. There. I said it.”