Sports Insider Makes Bold Prediction About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have been basking in the glow of a high-profile romance together, and at this point, they’ve been together for well over a year, having first dated in 2023. Swift has attended countless Kansas City Chiefs games to support Kelce, and he’s gone to a slew of her concerts on the Eras Tour, so they’ve both been supportive of each other.

But, what’s next for Kelce and Swift? One sports insider has a big prediction for how he believes this relationship will go in the coming months.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

On Wednesday, March 5, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith appeared as a guest on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,” and the talk somehow turned to Kelce and Swift. Host Jimmy Fallon specifically asked Smith if he believes the couple will get married this year. So, not just if they’ll get married, but he’s actually putting a timeline on it for this year.

At first, Smith seemed hesitant to answer, but he gave in with his prediction. It’s a good one for those who want to see Kelce and Swift live happily ever after together.

“I’m scared to get this wrong. Travis Kelce, that’s my dawg,” Smith said on the show. Then, he talked about Kelce’s popularity with women, stating, “A lot of ladies love Travis Kelce. Travis Kelce has loved a lot of ladies. But Taylor Swift’s a different animal.”

He added, “She looks good. She’s incredibly talented. And she’s worth about a billion. We’re going to guess a ‘yes’ on this one.”

Kelce and Swift haven’t publicly talked about marriage, which makes sense, because it’s their business and only their business. But, during the January 8 episode of the New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason, Kelce talked about the task of trying to find the right time to have a wedding.

“I actually don’t know people who’ve gotten married in the fall because all the weddings I’ve been to and all my friends always do it in the summer,” Kelce said on the show. “You’ve got to be willing to find a weekend where the team isn’t playing anybody good maybe.”

He added, “Also, if you really do have a problem with that, maybe it’s in her best interest to not have it in the fall so that she knows you’re invested in the anniversary every time it comes around. I’ve seen weddings in … February. I’ve seen weddings everywhere but the fall.”

Travis Kelce is Back With the Chiefs for 2025

Speaking of the fall, Kelce, of course, will be playing with the Kansas City Chiefs this fall. He’s made the decision to stay in the NFL one more year and try to bring home a Super Bowl championship for the Chiefs.

During an episode of the “Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday, February 27, McAfee read a text message he got from Kelce.

According to the text message, the star tight end stated that he’s “coming back for sure” for the next season with the Kansas City Chiefs. “Gonna try and get to the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop,” Kelce added, according to McAfee.