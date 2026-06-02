Chiefs Suggested to Make Rare Intra-Division Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs have put together a young nucleus that they hope will lead them to their next dynasty run.

However, supporting cast players are always changing. Outside of that nucleus, the Chiefs’ roster will look much different in September when the regular season begins than it does today. They are always looking for upgrades, while also being responsible with the salary cap.

Kansas City Chiefs Suggested to Deal CB Kristian Fulton to Los Angeles Chargers in Intra-Division Trade

Chargers writer Thomas Martinez of Sports Illustrated put together three potential trades Los Angeles could still make this offseason. Among them was acquiring Fulton, who played for the Chargers in 2024.

That was arguably the best season of his career, recording 51 total tackles, one interception, and seven passes defensed. Fulton then signed with Kansas City in 2025, but spent of the season battling multiple injuries.

“Cornerback Kristian Fulton parlayed a great 2024 with the Chargers on a one-year deal to a solid free agent contract with the division rival Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 off-season. Fulton is currently the highest-paid corner on Kansas City’s roster coming off a season where he missed about half the season with what was described as lingering injuries but resulted in healthy scratches for a majority of the year. The Chiefs may cut Fulton anyways very shortly but a post June 1st trade is the best move for their cap situation as their cap space narrows.”

Intra-division trades are rare, but do happen. This could be one that makes sense. The Chiefs could save approximately $10 million by trading Fulton, and could use that money for more pressing needs such as wide receiver or edge rusher. The Chargers have a largely unproven cornerback corps, and Fulton is a proven commodity for them.

“The Chargers have a proof on concept with Fulton. Whether it was the weather in Los Angeles or the scheme or a combination of both, Fulton played well for the Chargers in 2024. The Chargers cornerback room has some young talent but if the Chargers want to take a low cost flier on one of their former starters to challenge for a spot, Fulton may be worth the gamble. The Chiefs will be incentivized to find a trade partner and may be willing to make a low cost deal with a division rival.”

Chiefs Are Better off Keeping Kristian Fulton in 2026

Unless rookie Mansoor Delane or second-year man Nohl Williams fail to develop, Fulton is likely looking at a rotational role off the bench in 2026 with Kansas City. That could be a good thing for the Chiefs, though, as Fulton brings veteran leadership to a young room. He is also good insurance if Delane or Williams were to get injured.

The depth behind Delane, Williams, and Fulton leaves a lot to be desired. Kaiir Elam is a failed former first-round draft pick who couldn’t make an impact for a dreadful Dallas Cowboys secondary last season. Others such as Kevin Knowles, Melvin Smith Jr., Zelmar Vedder, and Bryce Phillips have little to no NFL experience.

Once Fulton got healthy down the stretch of the 2025 season, he settled in and played well. Over the final three weeks he recorded six passes defensed and 13 total tackles. Still just 27 years old, Fulton should still have a lot of good football left in him as long as he can stay healthy.