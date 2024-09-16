Insider Gives ‘Not-So-Great’ Injury Update on Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco

After injuring his ankle during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington gave a “not-so-great” update on Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco after the game.

“In a not-so-great update, Pacheco is leaving the stadium on crutches and a walking boot,” Darlington wrote on X — formerly Twitter — on September 15. “And so Monday’s tests become all the more important.”

Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star added context to Darlington’s X post.

“Pacheco was emotional in the locker room, towel over his head with watery eyes,” he wrote. “Andy Reid came over to wrap his arm around him before his own podium interview. Pacheco was still walking in the locker room, so we’ll see what testing shows this week.”

Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest relayed that an Achilles injury isn’t believed to be a concern.

“Isiah Pacheco was very emotional after the game and a number of coaches and teammates offered him condolences including Andy Reid,” he wrote. “I’m told an Achilles injury is not suspected but more tests to be performed.”

This news came after Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave an update on Pacheco during his postgame press conference.

“The only major injury would be [Isiah] Pacheco with his ankle,” Reid said. “We’ll just have to see. He’s having some tests done on it now, x-rays, all that stuff. So I don’t have anything for you exactly what it is, but he came out with the ankle.”

Pacheco — who finished the game with a team-high 19 rushing attempts for 90 yards — suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter on a short-yardage play in which he was bent backward with his ankle caught underneath him. He limped off the field after the play and did not return to the game.

X Users Reacted to Isiah Pacheco Injury Update

